"My biggest fear was being off of it": Claudia Oshry opens up about the most difficult part of her Ozempic weight loss journey

Claudia Oshry, the influential host of The Toast podcast, recently revealed the most challenging aspect of her journey with Ozempic, a prescription medication for weight loss. In an interview with PageSix magazine published on April 15, 2024, Claudia shared her apprehension about discontinuing the drug, stating,

"I think when I was on Ozempic, my biggest fear was being off of it."

Claudia, aged 29, expressed relief in finding a "balanced" lifestyle post-Ozempic, relying on Weight Watchers, a high-protein diet, and regular exercise to maintain her health. She emphasized the importance of forming good habits to facilitate the transition away from medication.

Despite initial trepidation, Claudia shared that she feels proud of her achievements and believes her experience offers hope to others facing similar challenges.

Claudia Oshry shares the details of her weight loss journey

Claudia Oshry told PageSix magazine about shedding 70 pounds before opting to stop using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription drug for type 2 diabetics.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ozempic is one of the brand names for semaglutide. It is commonly known as Wegovy, a brain-based satiety regulator. Over the last year, it has grown in popularity for weight loss, both in and beyond Hollywood.

Previously in an episode of her podcast, The Toast, posted on August 16, 2023, Claudia mentioned that she first felt embarrassed about taking weekly injections. She got emotional as she never thought about how much weight she had put on.

The 29-year-old influencer told PageSix that she "felt good" since she stopped the weekly injections. Claudia Oshry added that she has quit weight loss drugs for the past five months.

Claudia Oshry recalled her time when she consumed Ozempic, admitting that her biggest fear was discontinuing its use. She mentioned that people often questioned her future plans post-Ozempic, to which her response was uncertain, though she believed she would "figure it out" eventually.

The podcaster further stated that she focused on her journey at that time instead of fear. Claudia went on to say that now that she had made it, she felt proud of herself.

“I feel like it’s doable and if it’s doable for me, it’s doable for anyone. I was the least likely to end up this way,” she explained.

“I had a very bad case of whatever it was, of laziness, of obesity, of poor choices, of really [a] lack of willpower. So I feel proud of myself,” Claudia continued.

Oshry also stated that the 'witch hunt' for which Hollywood celebs are using the prescription must come to an end.

“If a doctor prescribed a celebrity, who’s a human being, a drug, it’s literally none of our business,” said Claudia.

Lastly, Claudia noted that she is enjoying an improved energy level after making lifestyle changes. She added that it is "one of the best feelings" and didn't know earlier how different life could be.

