"MY FAVS IN ONE FRAME" - Fans react as BTS' V was spotted with actors Lee Min-ho, Lee Jung-jae and Italian designer Riccardo Tisci

BTS' V, actors Lee Min-ho and Lee Jung-jae, and Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci recently sent the internet into a frenzy with a breathtaking picture.

On November 27, Tisci, a former chief creative officer of Burberry, took to his personal Instagram account to share photos of his recent trip to the National Museum of Korea in Seoul.

He could be seen hobnobbing with the crème de la crème of the Korean entertainment industry. This included K-pop star BTS' V, and actors Lee Min-ho and Lee Jung-jae, amongst others.

Fans were happy to see their favourite Korean celebrities interacting with each other.

BTS' V notably forms one-seventh of arguably the biggest boyband in the world right now, BTS. Meanwhile, Lee Min-ho is considered one of the greatest propellors of the Hallyu Wave across the world and gained global popularity with his teen rom-com drama Boys Over Flowers.

Lastly, Lee Jung-jae headlined the popular Squid Game, which put Korean dramas onto the world map.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the photos:

"MY FAVS IN ONE FRAME"

BTS' V sparks off "Actor Taehyung" comments after viral picture with Lee Min-ho and Lee Jung-jae

BTS' V whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, has sparked "Actor Taehyung" or "Actor Tae" rumours after he was spotted with actors Lee Min-ho and Lee Jung-jae. ARMYs are aware that the Layover singer is friends with Lee Jung-jae and has been spotted interacting with him on various occasions.

In fact, there were rumours that the 28-year-old BTS singer might be starring in Squid Game 2. However, that was merely grapevine and was proven to be false.

This notably wasn't BTS' V's first time meeting Lee Min-ho as well. Last year, the Slow Dancing singer and the Pachinko star attended the Khee Soju VVIP party alongside Park Seo-joon, Lee Soo-hyuk and Sandara Park, among others.

ARMYs are wondering if BTS' V will also make his much-awaited comeback as an actor and if his viral photos with Lee Jung-jae and Lee Min-ho are a sign of that. Here are some of their reactions from X:

Fans are also hoping BTS' V gets to collaborate with famed Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci on an exciting fashion project. ARMYs are aware of the Christmas Tree singer's love for art and fashion, and he is considered to be one of the most stylish K-pop idols by fans.

Additionally, ARMYs are also well-versed with BTS member V's affinity towards acting. He made his K-drama debut with the 2016 drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth alongside actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Go A-ra, and SHINee's Minho amongst others.

Although he did not pursue any acting roles post that, fans are hopeful to see him take up more acting roles in the future.

BTS' V was spotted flying to London this morning

The Sweet Night singer was spotted flying out of Seoul to the British capital London on November 27. Dressed in a black outfit, the 28-year-old BTS member displayed his flawless visuals and looked ecstatic as he hopped and smiled at fans and the media present at the airport.

On November 26, the Singularity singer scared ARMYs when he posted a snap of chunks of his own hair on the ground. This made fans wonder if he had shaved off his head for his impending military enlistment.

However, a couple of hours later, BTS member V hosted a Weverse live wherein he revealed that he merely got a haircut. He assured ARMYs that he was packing in as much work as he could before enlisting in the military.

Fans believe the BTS singer has flown to London to record a new song, shoot a music video or bring a musical collaboration to fruition. More details are awaited regarding his impending assignments and military enlistment.