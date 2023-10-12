"My MiniMoni": BTS’ Jimin reveals the best compliment he received from leader RM post the release of his debut album FACE

BTS’ Jimin recently revealed that he received a heartwarming compliment from Bangtan's leader RM, post the release of his debut solo album FACE. BTS’ Jimin is all set to release his debut solo documentary, titled Jimin's Production Diary, which will showcase the making of his album FACE and feature his commentary, on October 23 on Weverse, ten days post his birthday.

The idol is currently promoting the release of his debut documentary film. On October 12, during the keyword interview (an interview format where questions were flashed on the screen for him to answer), the 28-year-old idol shared that the group's leader RM gave him the best compliment for the album.

The Like Crazy singer revealed that he was overwhelmed with emotions after the release of FACE. However, RM consoled him by saying that he had done his best and was proud of his hard work and efforts. BTS’ Jimin also praised RM as a good leader.

"After the album promotions ended, when our leader called me, i was overwhelmed with emotions. He said things like, "you worked so hard, and i’m so proud of you as a member." That became an unforgettable memory for me."

In response to this revelation, one ARMY, @riamy613, wrote "My MiniMoni," a combination of their names Jimin and Namjoon, to express how endeared they were with the exchange.

BTS’ Jimin and RM's fans flood X with "MiniMoni" messages after the FACE singer's sweet revelation about his leader

BTS’ Jimin and RM's fans took to X to praise MiniMoni's friendship of over ten years, after the Like Crazy singer's sweet comments about his leader went viral on the internet. For those unversed, RM has co-written three tracks on FACE - both versions of the title track Like Crazy (Korean and English) and the b-side track Face-Off.

Following the release of the album, BTS’ Jimin became the first K-pop soloist and the first member of BTS to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart with its title track Like Crazy. At the time, RM was one of the first members to share an Instagram story congratulating the 28-year-old member. His debut solo album FACE ranked number 2 on Billboard 200.

Now, with Jimin's response touching fans' hearts, ARMYs have taken to X to celebrate "MiniMoni"'s long-lasting and supportive friendship. Notably, MiniMoni is their friendship name, where Jimin is called Mini and RM is called Moni, derived from his name.

BTS’ Jimin will release a full-length trailer of his upcoming documentary film on October 13, which also happens to be his birthday. The pre-orders for the documentary film will begin a day after, on October 14. Along with the release of the documentary film, there are more surprises in store for ARMYs, such as a lyric video, posters, a quiz show, and the Promise singer's special message for fans.

In fact, ARMYs have dubbed October as "Jimtober", an amalgamation of Jimin and October, as it is the singer's birthday month and promises some exciting content before he potentially enlists in the military.

BTS’ Jimin's debut solo album FACE submitted for multiple Grammy considerations

Released on March 24 this year, BTS’ Jimin's debut solo album FACE has been submitted in multiple categories for 2024 Grammy Awards consideration. FACE has been submitted in "Pop Vocal Album" category. Meanwhile, his title track Like Crazy has been submitted for a Grammy consideration in multiple categories - "Record of the Year," "Song of the Year," "Pop Solo Performance," and "Best Music Video."

Additionally, his collab song Angel Pt.1 from Fast & Furious: The Fast Saga has been submitted for a Grammy consideration in "Pop Duo/Group Performance."

ARMYs must note these are not official nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, but merely submissions for consideration of a formal nomination. Once the songs or the album is submitted, a dedicated jury of judges and critics will determine which songs are worthy of a Grammy nomination and which aren't.

All seven members have submitted their solo music for the consideration of a Grammy nomination. The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on February 4.