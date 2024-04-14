NCT's leader, Taeyong, is gearing up for his military enlistment, set for April 15, 2024, as announced by his agency, SM Entertainment, last month.

As the day approached, Taeyong took to his official Instagram handle, @taeoxo_nct, to unveil his new military haircut. The idol also jokingly added a bald man emoji as the caption of the post.

On April 14, 2024, the APE singer treated fans with glimpses of his freshly shaved head, showcasing his new look in a series of selfies.

Toward the end of the post, the K-pop singer shared a short video featuring his bandmates admiring his sharp new hairstyle, exuding his signature cool rapper vibe.

Taeyong from NCT 127 to enter military service, reveals new buzz cut a day before the enlistment

In his hand-written letter to fans, the NCT member expressed his gratitude for their support throughout his journey and vowed to return as a better version of himself after completing his military service.

Taeyong is the first member of NCT to embark on his military service journey. Following the announcement of his enlistment, the Move Mood Mode idol expressed his gratitude to fans through a heartfelt message on Weverse, thanking them for their unwavering support.

He will be serving as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean Navy, with his enlistment ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, which will be a private affair without any official events.

The TAP artist also came live after his haircut to chat with the fans for the last time in a while before enlisting in the military. He discussed how he anticipates the initial moments to be awkward and challenging, yet believes they will eventually transform into cherished memories.

Although he acknowledges the complexity and subtlety of his emotions, he expresses profound excitement, pride, and honor in fulfilling the duty of protecting his country.

As translated by an X user, @Leetaeyongbase, the idol said:

"I’m the first one to enlist in NCT and the first one you guys send off too. I think it will be awkward and difficult at first, but I think that this will become a good memory once it passes. It's complicated and subtle, but on the other hand, I'm very excited, and I feel very proud and honored to be doing the job of protecting this country. That's why I want to do it so well, I'll do it well, and I promise that I'll come back safe without getting hurt."

On the professional front, the NCT member has captivated audiences both as a soloist and a member of NCT. He made his solo debut with the EP "SHALALA" in June 2023, followed by the release of his second mini-album "TAP" in February 2024, which garnered significant success on various music charts.

Earlier this year, Taeyong also held his inaugural solo concert, "TY TRACK," in Seoul, where he received immense support from his fellow NCT members and friends.

In preparation for his enlistment, SM Entertainment released a statement on March 18, informing fans about Taeyong's upcoming military service and requesting their continuous support. The K-pop idol will be the first member of NCT 127 to fulfill his mandatory military duty, setting a precedent for the group.

As fans eagerly anticipate his return, they continue to shower Taeyong with love and encouragement, standing by him every step of the way.