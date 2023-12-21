“Nick Cannon is smiling somewhere”: Internet reacts to Playboi Carti revealing he has another child named Yves

Playboi Carti, the American rapper and singer, has revealed that he is a father of two with the release of his new song, H00DBYAIR. The accompanying music video for the track came out on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

When the track was about to end, the rapper broke the news that he now had a daughter named Yves. He sang,

"I was 24 when I had lil’ Onyx (then I had a daughter, I got a daughter too)/ 27 when I had Yves/ Now I can finally sleep."

Carti's last studio album, Whole Lotta Red, was released on December 25, 2020, and fans are now saying that he took such a long break because of his second child.

One fan even compared him to Nick Cannon, the father of 12 children with seven different women, as per XXL. The X user seemingly implied that the news of Playboi's new kid came out of nowhere, just like Nick's.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of physical assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

About Playboi Carti as he reveals he has a daughter in new song, H00DBYAIR

Jordan Terrell Carter (born September 13, 1996), known professionally as Playboi Carti, is an influential figure and has contributed significantly to the progression of rage and trap music. The 27-year-old recently deleted all his images from Instagram, causing quite a stir online.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti began dating in 2018 and broke up sometime in 2020, due to alleged cheating rumors, as per Hip Hop Dx. They have a two-year-old son together named Onyx Carter, who was born in April 2020. The rapper has now revealed in his new song that he has a second child, a daughter named Yves, whose mother's name has not been disclosed to the public yet.

Playboi Carti revealed in his new song H00DBYAIR, produced by Cardo and KP Beats that he had his new daughter at the age of 27. He celebrated his birthday on September 13, which indicates that Yves is only a few months old, as per XXL. Following the revelation, many also thought her name was Eve.

However, the rapper clarified the confusion by posting an Instagram story with the correct spelling.

Netizens took to social media to opine on Playboi's revelation:

In February, Pitchfork reported that Playboi Carti had been arrested in Georgia and was initially accused of assaulting a woman then described as “his pregnant girlfriend.” The documents added that the anonymous woman told police she and Carti had been in a relationship for two years.

According to the court documents, the pair were in an argument over a paternity test. The victim said Carti had grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe. The alleged girlfriend said she feared for her life during the attack.

While a bystander broke up the fight and helped her escape, she accused Playboi Carti of attacking her again when she ran to her car. The woman also added that the rapper attempted to pull her out of the vehicle and put his hand over her mouth.

The victim then tried to use the car’s SOS feature to call the police. When the authorities arrived, they reportedly discovered visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back, as per Hip Hop Dx.

The two had been living together since July 2022 and she was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident. In a statement to Complex at the time, Carti's lawyer, Brian Steel, dismissed the accusations:

"Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

On December 14, Playboi Carti released the video for the single, 2024, which is co-produced by Kanye West. Carti's new album, possibly titled Music, is expected to arrive in January 2024.