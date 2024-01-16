"No thanks": She-Hulk season 2 gets disheartening news from Tatiana Maslany

In a disheartening update regarding the possibility of She-Hulk season 2, Tatiana Maslany, the lead actress, has expressed uncertainty about the show's future. During a recent Twitch stream, Maslany said fans shouldn't hold their breath for another season of She-Hulk.

While participating in Codenames LIVE! - The New Class stream, Maslany shared her perspective on the potential for She-Hulk season 2. She mentioned that the show "blew [its] budget" in season 1, so Disney was not inclined to pursue a second season.

On Tim Riel's question, if there is reason to anticipate season 2, Maslany said:

"I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"

Still from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image via IMDb)

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and features Maslany as Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk.

The ensemble cast in She-Hulk includes Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Griffin Matthews, Steve Coulter, and Charlie Cox.

Season 1's unconventional finale raises doubts about She-Hulk season 2

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, based on the Marvel Comics character, depicts the life adjustments of Jen, Bruce Banner's cousin, as she embraces her new role as the titular heroine.

Remaining true to its comic book roots, the series takes a comedic approach to She-Hulk's superhero narrative, often adopting an irreverent tone. The show cleverly utilizes her unique ability to break the fourth wall, addressing common criticisms within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

She-Hulk deviates from the expected big fight in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale episode, breaking the MCU's traditional narrative. Instead, she infiltrates Marvel Studios to confront K.E.V.I.N., an AI cleverly referencing studio president Kevin Feige.

However, the AI's response suggests a lack of enthusiasm for She-Hulk's unconventional problem-solving, raising concerns about the potential of She-Hulk season 2.

During an interview with Extra in 2022, Tatiana Maslany discussed the potential for She-Hulk season 2. She shared a disheartening revelation that she hasn't come across any discussions about another season. Maslany also hinted that, based on K.E.V.I.N.'s words in episode 9, she wasn't anticipating it either.

"I mean, I don't think so, yet. Kevin in the scene seems to be very dismissive of this idea, so, if we're basing this off of the real Kevin, it doesn't seem likely. But he was also, I think, just trying to get rid of Jen, because she was asking too many questions... I don't know. If I could be coy, and have some little secret, I would do that. But, I really don't. I don't know anything," she told Extra.

Potential for She Hulk's appearance next in the MCU

Captain America: New World Order is expected to be released in May 2024 (Image via IMDb)

Tatiana Maslany's portrayal of She-Hulk may still appear in future MCU projects, even if She-Hulk season 2 is not produced. The movie Captain America: New World Order is one such opportunity.

In this movie, Tim Blake Nelson plays Captain America's Sam Wilson, facing off against The Leader, a villain changed by the gamma radiation in the Hulk's blood. Since She-Hulk is now Emil Blonsky's attorney, the leader's relationship with Jen's family may invite her to the plot. She-Hulk could also play a supporting or cameo role in Captain America: New World Order.

Another possibility is that since Marvel is preparing for The Incredible Hulk's sequel, introducing Bruce's son Skaar, the MCU now boasts three Hulks, providing a compelling reason to give Mark Ruffalo's Hulk his first solo film since taking over the role from Edward Norton.

Given her close ties to her cousin, She-Hulk could join him in this endeavor. Though it is still possible, fans must wait for an official announcement to determine if Marvel will decide to produce She-Hulk season 2.

For now, viewers can catch all nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.