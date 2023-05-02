"None of your business ladies": Fans criticize Basketball Wives cast members for grilling Brooke Bailey about her marriage

Basketball Wives season 10 aired its finale episode on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET. It saw the cast in Mexico as they got ready to support Duffey as she surprised Imam with a re-engagement party. While love was in the air, one cast member received a surprise, but it wasn’t completely pleasant. Brooke's estranged husband flew down to Mexico and she didn't want to tell the rest of the group about it.

However, Jackie and Brandi chimed in about the situation. The OG cast members felt that it was dishonest of Brooke Bailey not to share the information with the rest of the cast members, but the viewers thought differently. One person even took to Twitter to say that Brooke didn't need to tell anyone that her husband was there as it was none of their business.

*risa* 🌞⚔️ @itsCarisa1 Brooke didn’t need to tell anyone if her husband was there. None of your business ladies. #basketballwives Brooke didn’t need to tell anyone if her husband was there. None of your business ladies. #basketballwives

Fans took to Twitter to support her as they felt it was her decision to not tell anyone about her husband being in Mexico. They added that it was none of their business and hoped that the season 10 cast member doesn’t let the others interfere in her personal matters.

Fans react to the Basketball Wives cast interfering in Brooke Bailey’s marriage

In Monday’s episode of Basketball Wives season 10, fans saw the cast continuing their trip in Mexico as Duffey got ready to surprise Iman with a re-engagement party. However, what was not an expected part of the trip was Brooke’s estranged husband showing up in Mexico to surprise her. He had previously made it known he would like to work on their problems.

Find out on the SEASON FINALE of Will Steve be able to handle Jackie and Brandi's interrogation?Find out on the SEASON FINALE of #BasketballWives TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1 Will Steve be able to handle Jackie and Brandi's interrogation? 👀Find out on the SEASON FINALE of #BasketballWives TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1! 💖 https://t.co/RLupF52aX8

When fans heard Brandi and Jackie's reactions to the news, they took to Twitter to chime in and express their disapproval about the season 10 cast members grilling Brooke about her husband. They wondered why she would allow the two to sit down with her husband and that she didn’t owe any of them an explanation. They added that it “was not Jackie’s place to be questioning Brooke’s husband.”

They further added that it is “baffling” that Brandi Maxiell thinks she can advise others on having a “rock solid marriage. Some added that the creators should have brought back Dr. Keisha to talk to the couple instead of those two.

They stated that they hope that the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member would keep the ladies “out of her marital situation”. They added that the couple needs time to heal and figure things out on their own.

Fans of the show were unhappy with Brandi's reaction and took to Twitter to call her out. While some said that having Brandi use her marriage as an example for Brooke to handle hers was a "horrible idea," others asked Jackie to stay out of Brooke's marriage.

#BasketballWives Brandi using her marriage as an example for how Brooke should handle her situation is a HORRIBLE idea 🤦🏽‍♀️. Brandi using her marriage as an example for how Brooke should handle her situation is a HORRIBLE idea 🤦🏽‍♀️. #BasketballWives

maxwell724 @maxwell724 So these chicks are really going to check Brooke for not letting them know that her husband was there? Are y'all really this desperate for a storyline? #basketballwives So these chicks are really going to check Brooke for not letting them know that her husband was there? Are y'all really this desperate for a storyline? #basketballwives https://t.co/NIHDpxr0r9

penny p ✨ @Proud2bPenny Why tf would Brooke allow Jackie and Mandi sit down with her husband #BasketballWives Why tf would Brooke allow Jackie and Mandi sit down with her husband #BasketballWives

#BasketballWives It is baffling to me how Brandi has placed herself in a position to advise Brooke on having a rock solid marriage. It is baffling to me how Brandi has placed herself in a position to advise Brooke on having a rock solid marriage. #BasketballWives

#BasketballWives They should’ve brought back Dr. Keisha to speak to Brooke instead of…. those two They should’ve brought back Dr. Keisha to speak to Brooke instead of…. those two#BasketballWives https://t.co/sotxL3lI2a

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life I really hope Brooke keeps the ladies out of her marital situation. Jackie may have experience being married & Brandi may have gone through the same thing, but that was their situations, not her & Steven's. They need time to heal & figure things out on their own #basketballwives I really hope Brooke keeps the ladies out of her marital situation. Jackie may have experience being married & Brandi may have gone through the same thing, but that was their situations, not her & Steven's. They need time to heal & figure things out on their own #basketballwives

What happened in the finale of Basketball Wives season 10?

During dinner, Duffey told Brooke that she would love for him to join if he could fly down, but Brooke didn’t feel the need to tell the cast that he was already there. According to a conversation she later had with Brandi and Jackie, Brooke was still processing his presence and didn’t want to tell the season 10 cast.

Jackie told her that she believed it was “dishonest” for Brooke to not share the information. Meanwhile, Brandi told her that she knows what the Basketball Wives cast member was going through and wondered why she would keep it from her.

When Brooke Bailey told her that she was “all over the place,” her co-star told her that she would never judge her for any decision she made in regard to her husband. The two later sat down with Brooke and her husband to have a conversation about their relationship and infidelity.

Basketball Wives Season 10 will return next Monday for a reunion special.

