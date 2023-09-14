"Not actually write it yourself": Millie Bobby Brown's debut novel 'Nineteen Steps' ignites celebrities' ghostwriter debate online

Millie Bobby Brown recently announced the publication of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps. Now, however, concerns about the engagement of a ghostwriter in the production of her book have come to light, putting the young actress at the center of debate and criticism.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown announced the release of her book on her Instagram account. In one of her posts, she addressed a prominent writer, Kathleen McGurl, thanking her for being "a collaborator." McGurl's name is reportedly in the acknowledgement of the book, whereas Brown's name is on the cover.

This has sparked rumors concerning Brown's involvement in the writing process and the contribution of McGurl in the creation of Nineteen Steps, with many speculating that Millie Bobby Brown employed the services of McGurl as a ghostwriter to pen down her novel, instead of writing it on her own.

Many took to different social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and the comments section of Brown’s Instagram post to voice their opinions regarding the matter.

Millie Bobby Brown’s novel ignites the possibility of the involvement of a ghostwriter and netizens are not impressed

Enola Holmes actor Millie Bobby Brown has come under fire on social media for her debut book, Nineteen Steps, with people criticizing her employment of a ghostwriter to complete the work.

As per sources like Meaww, Tuesday, September 12, marked the publication of Brown's novel. On Monday, September 11, the Stranger Things star signed copies of the book during a ticketed event hosted at a Waterstones location in the heart of London.

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi also went to the book launch on Tuesday at the Hackney Empire, as per Daily Mail. Brown even shared a photo of herself and Kathleen McGurl on Instagram, with the caption:

“A HUGE thank you to my collaborator - I couldn’t have done this without you!”

As netizens believe that Millie Bobby Brown's book contains ghostwritten passages, it sparked a surge of criticism. The author in question, Kathleen McGurl, is acknowledged in the text of the book, although only Brown's name appears on the cover.

McGurl, who has written and published over 14 novels under her own name, explained the writing process on her own website, in a blog post titled, A new departure:

“I was sent a lot of research that had already been pulled together by Millie and her family, and plenty of ideas, and we had a couple of Zoom calls. And then I knuckled down and wrote the first draft, while Millie continued sending more ideas via WhatsApp. The book went through several drafts since then, as we refined the story."

As a result, many people on social media felt that Katherine McGurl's name should have been on the book's front cover

Due to this event, the 19-year-old was criticized by internet users who took to different social media platforms like X to voice their opinions. Many even expressed their views in the comments section under Brown's photo with McGurl on Instagram.

What is Nineteen steps about?

On her Instagram account, the Enola Holmes 2 actress shared that the book is inspired by the real-life experiences her family had during World War II.

She also stated that the remarkable and brave 18-year-old Nellie Morris is the subject of this historical book. The character lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London's East End, during the Second World War. The events of the book unfold when a horrible accident that occurs one night during an air raid leaves behind catastrophic consequences.

The book is currently available for purchase.