"Not just a pretty face": Fans applaud Hannah Brown's performance in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 9

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. It featured the remaining celebrity contestants spending their final days in the boot camp and undergoing training to participate in some of the toughest challenges. The tasks were physically and mentally draining and the contestants had to give it their all to prove their mettle.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown emerged as the frontrunner with her leadership skills and her determination to complete the challenges. She is the only non-athlete left in the series and fans are already loving her. One tweeted:

SandyT @sassygirlcanada Hannah's not just a pretty face! She's incredibly smart, and a tough cookie. #SpecialForcesFox Hannah's not just a pretty face! She's incredibly smart, and a tough cookie. #SpecialForcesFox

The Fox series has been extremely popular amongst the audience, who have also expressed their views on social media. The show began with 16 celebrity contestants who participated in a variety of challenges to conquer their fear and anxiety and did their best with the help of guidance from four DS agents. While some managed to survive, others had to either voluntarily withdraw or exit due to medical reasons.

Hannah Brown impresses agents and viewers on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw the remaining contestants, including NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, and Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd getting ready for the penultimate day of the training.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Survival, reads:

"The final group of remaining recruits attempt to go behind enemy lines without being captured, and face tough lessons of survival, leadership and how to decipher a map."

The first Special Forces episode saw the remaining contestants participating in a down-proofing challenge. They had to go underwater and come back to the top and keep repeating the same until the DS agents signaled that they had passed. All the recruits, Dwight, Danny, and Carli passed the task and were able to survive underwater.

Hannah Brown was initially scared as she struggled with asthma. She was worried about successfully completing the challenge and making it until the end.She also couldn't get it done in one try but continued to fight through and pass the task.

For the past few weeks, the former Bachelorette has been proving to be one of the strongest cast members. The Special Forces contestant has managed to conquer many of her fears, anxieties and past traumas to emerge victorious in some of the toughest challenges in the series. She has also been able to complete tasks that many other celebrity contestants couldn't do.

The four recruits were in the final stage of selection when the DS agents had another task ready for them. They were hooded and shut into a container with their hands tied to a pole. The DS agents gave them no further instructions and the contestants had to free themselves in under 20 minutes.

Hannah was the first Special Forces recruit to free herself and lead her fellow cast members out of the container. The four DS agents were extremely impressed with her leadership.

Fans applaud Hannah Brown for her performance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to applaud Hannah for her grit and determination. They complimented her for her grit and determination and felt that she had a high chance of winning. Check out what they have to say.

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill 🏾 #SpecialForcesFox I’m not gonna lie but I’m surprised Hannah is still there. She strong I’m not gonna lie but I’m surprised Hannah is still there. She strong 💪🏾😁#SpecialForcesFox

Godsey @thEchrisgodsey



#SpecialForcesFOX Hannah Brown is giving 3 pro athletes hell. Hannah Brown is giving 3 pro athletes hell.#SpecialForcesFOX

hesouttamylife @Ilive4u4me She's made it to the final four, surpassing seasoned, trained athletes. I'm so impressed by Hannah Brown's tenacity, strength, & determination. Love this show. No fluff. No frills. Real life skills. #SpecialForcesFox She's made it to the final four, surpassing seasoned, trained athletes. I'm so impressed by Hannah Brown's tenacity, strength, & determination. Love this show. No fluff. No frills. Real life skills. #SpecialForcesFox

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill 🏾 🏾 🏾. I’m gonna cry 🥲 #SpecialForcesFox I’m so proud of Hannah.🏾. I’m gonna cry 🥲 I’m so proud of Hannah. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. I’m gonna cry 🥲😢 #SpecialForcesFox

hesouttamylife @Ilive4u4me Look at how calm Hannah Brown is. She's a leader if ever I saw one. #SpecialForcesFox Look at how calm Hannah Brown is. She's a leader if ever I saw one. #SpecialForcesFox

So This Is Paradise @ReidProMassage So funny watching them all stand there in the box and not trying to escape. Finally Hannah figured it out. They were acting so well behaved waiting for someone to tell them what to do. Lol #specialforcesfox So funny watching them all stand there in the box and not trying to escape. Finally Hannah figured it out. They were acting so well behaved waiting for someone to tell them what to do. Lol #specialforcesfox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. With the season coming to a close soon, the contestants will have to survive the remaining days at camp and navigate a challenging environment. It will be interesting to see who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test next Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes