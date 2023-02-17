“Nothing he can say to defend that”: Lil Duval tweets about his daughter go viral, spark widespread online backlash 

American comedian Lil Duval recently came under fire after several inappropriate and disturbing tweets about his daughter resurfaced online. Screenshots from social media users showed that he posted the majority of those tweets between 2010 and 2012.

In a disturbing tweet from 2010, Duval addressed Justin Bieber and wrote:

“#JustinBieberPossessedFan Hey Justin could you please r*** me and my daughter then hit me with a bat if I get out line”

Another offensive post from 2012 saw the comedian speaking about his daughter moving in with him:

“So most of y’all saying y’all started thinking bout s*x at 11 or 12. Ok cool my daughter is moving in with me at 10”

That same year, Duval also referred to his baby mama while posting another highly offensive tweet about his daughter:

“Be real fellas if you f****d a girl and she has a daughter that you seen grow up would you f*** her when she grew up?”

As the tweets circulated online, it sparked major backlash and left social media users highly enraged. Twitter user @/vettepassby35 said Duval can never say anything to defend his disturbing tweets:

Coach Aaron @vettepassby35 Those lil duval tweets are literally disturbing. It’s nothing he can say to defend that Those lil duval tweets are literally disturbing. It’s nothing he can say to defend that

Meanwhile, user @/LiIBussyVert pointed out that the comedian deleted his past tweets as the controversy went viral on social media.

Twitter reacts to Lil Duval’s offensive tweets about daughter

Comedian Lil Duval found himself on the Twitter trending page after several of his highly improper tweets about his pre-teen daughter from the past resurfaced online.

As the disturbing content went viral on social media, netizens were left aghast and took to Twitter to slam Duval for his inappropriate actions and words:

Ti… @Prototype_Ti I cannot believe those lil Duval tweets. I hope his child is okay because that’s some very very dark sick energy. I cannot believe those lil Duval tweets. I hope his child is okay because that’s some very very dark sick energy.

LeBron’s other wife 🏆🇭🇹 @__jeffane There’s nothing Lil Duval could say that’ll explain why he made those tweets 🤢 There’s nothing Lil Duval could say that’ll explain why he made those tweets 🤢

While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Duval will break his silence and address the disturbing situation in the days to come.

Although the identity of Duval’s child remains unconfirmed, back in 2020 his baby mama, Tornica Cheney, allegedly filed a child support lawsuit against the comedian.

As per the legal documents obtained by BOSSIP, Cheney claimed that their daughter was born in 2008 and she has been raising her alone. She reportedly mentioned that Lil Duval was a “world-renowned comedian, entertainer, entrepreneur, and businessman with a $2.5 million net worth."

Cheney also noted that Duval led “opulent and lavish” lifestyle and “spares no expense on luxuries,” while claiming child support. She also wanted the comedian to pay for the girl’s health insurance and health care expenses while making her the beneficiary of a $1 million life insurance policy.

The woman also wanted Duval to share proof of his income and assets to determine a child support figure. However, she stated that the child support amount should be higher due to his large income.

What is known about Lil Duval?

Lil Duval is a comedian and recording artist (Image via Getty Images)

Lil Duval, aka Roland Powell, is an American comedian, recording artist and actor. He was born on June 12, 1977, and grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, after graduating from First Coast High School.

The comedian was reportedly discovered while performing at an Oakland talent competition in 2001 and eventually became a finalist on BET's comedy competition show Coming to the Stage. Duval became a series regular on the MTV2 shows Guy Code and Hip Hop Squares.

He also earned his own MTV2 show titled Ain't That American in 2013. Lil Duval released his first solo single, Wat Dat Mouf Do? featuring Trae tha Truth on April 1, 2014. He also released the song Smile Bitch (Living My Best Life) featuring Snoop Dogg and Ball Geezy in 2018. Duval also starred in Young Jeezy’s Mr President music video.

