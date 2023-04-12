"Nothing wrong with admitting that": Why are RHONJ fans in agreement with Jennifer's "obligation" statement about Melissa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members embarking on their trip to Ireland. While some made fun memories, others were engaged in conflicts and confrontations over impending issues between them, creating enough drama to keep viewers hooked.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Jennifer noted that Melissa was only invited to Teresa's wedding because of "obligation." This irked Melissa and other cast members. Fans, however, agreed with Jennifer's statement. One tweeted:
The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years it has been on the air, viewers have religiously followed the cast's journey and have openly expressed their opinions on social media. While they have chosen their fan-favorites, they have also criticized other ladies' behavior.
Cast members of season 13 include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fressler and Jackie Goldschneider.
Jennifer calls Melissa's invite to the wedding an "obligation" on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members taking their trip to Ireland to celebrate Teresa Giudice and her wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some ladies decided to throw the bride-to-be a fun bachelorette party, others brought up the bridesmaids drama and the Gorga-Giudice family dynamic.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Italian Invasion, reads:
"Before the Ireland excursion begins, Melissa hosts a Boujie Kidz pop-up for Danielle; Paul's family gives Dolores advice on how to handle drama in the Emerald Isle; once they've crossed the pond, Teresa's bachelorette party begins."
As the RHONJ housewives enjoyed their time on the pub crawl, Jennifer, Dolores, and Danielle discussed the bridesmaids' dresses for Teresa's wedding. Newcomer Jennifer Fressler took it as an opportunity to ask the bride-to-be her reasoning behind choosing Dolores and Jennifer as bridesmaids.
Teresa explained that the two ladies had been incredibly supportive of her relationship with Luis. This hit a nerve with Melissa, who was also frustrated with Teresa not inviting her mother. Teresa, for her part, was skeptical of inviting them as she and her sister-in-law's mother had a history of bad arguments.
Teresa, however, mentioned that if her brother Joe Gorga would have called her and asked to invite Melissa's mother, then she would've done that.
Things took a turn for the worse in the RHONJ episode when Melissa reflected on her tumultuous relationship with Teresa. Jennifer, for her part, noted that Melissa was invited to the wedding because of "obligation." This shocked fellow cast members Margaret and Jennifer Fressler, who asked her to back up the statement.
Melissa was shocked by the statement but asked Jennifer not to speak for Teresa. The latter maintained that if her brother would have asked her to call Melissa's mother then she would've listened to him. She also accused Joe Gorga of throwing her under the bus because of the issue and not communicating with her.
Teresa also maintained that she was the "coolest sister," which many fellow RHONJ castmates had issues with.
Fans agree with Jennifer Aydin's "obligation" statement on RHONJ
Fans agreed with Jennifer's statement that Melissa was invited to the wedding because of "obligation." Check out what they have to say.
Some fans were also quick to point out that if Melissa's sister called Teresa's invite to Joey Gorga's christening a "technicality," then it wasn't wrong for Teresa to invite her sister-in-law out of obligation. Check it out.
Season 13 of RHONJ is already mid-way into the installment and has already created a lot of drama. As the season progresses, the cast is set to get into more complicated dynamics which will create more conflicts. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.