Partner Track Season 1 cast list: Arden Cho, Dominic Sherwood, and others to star in Netflix show

Partner Track, the upcoming Netflix show, follows the story of a first-generation Korean-American lawyer and her journey into the male-dominated world of law firms. Partner Track will bow on the streamer on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT/3.00 AM ET.

It is an adaptation of Helen Wan's 2013 book, The Partner Track.

Netflix's synopsis of the show reads:

"Ingrid Yun, a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine. With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to becoming a partner. But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?"

The trailer of Partner Track was released on July 29. It introduced the world to Ingrid Yun, played by Arden Cho, Bradley Gibson as Tyler Robinson, and Alexandra Turshen in the role of Rachel Friedman in the upcoming drama series.

Georgia Lee, the show's creator, told Netflix Tudum:

"What Partner Track does is look at three characters who are not traditionally part of that power structure—Ingrid, Rachel, and Tyler—and how do they navigate their way in this world."

Read on to find out more about the cast of Partner Track.

Who all are part of the cast list of Partner Track?

Partner Track is set to release on Netflix on August 26. Take a look at who's who in the upcoming series.

Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun

Alexandra Turshen, Arden Cho, and Bradley Gibson in 'Partner Track' (Image via IMDb)

Korean-American actor Cho will essay the character of Ingrid Yun that remains true to her multicultural ethnic background.

Cho has previously appeared in popular films and shows like Teen Wolf, where she essayed the character of Kira Yukimura, Tween Fest, Chicago Med, and Stuck, to name a few.

However, she declined the offer to feature in Teen Wolf's reboot, reportedly owing to pay discrimination.

Alexandra Turshen as Rachel Friedman

Turshen essays the role of Ingrid Yun's best friend and colleague at the same law firm.

Turshen has previously appeared in Boy Meets Girl, Red Oaks, and Body. She has also had recurring roles in The Bold Type, Ray Donovan, and American Tourist: Nightmare in Thailand.

Bradley Gibson as Tyler Robinson

According to Netflix, Tyler is Ingrid's friend cum competitor. They bond over their shared experiences as people of color in a predominantly white workplace.

Gibson is a regular face on Broadway and played the role of Simba in The Lion King right before the COVID-induced lockdown in 2020. He also featured in Power Book II: Ghost, Kung Fu, and in the recent Jane Austen adaptation Fire Island.

Dominic Sherwood as Jeff Murphy

Dominic Sherwood essays the role of Jeff Murphy, Ingrid's former partner from six years ago and a competitor in the partner race.

Sherwood is best known for his roles as Christian Ozera in the teen vampire film Vampire Academy, Jace Wayland in the fantasy series Shadowhunters, and Kurt in the series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Rob Heaps as Nick Laren

Rob Heaps plays a member of the New York high society, Nick Laren, who starts dating Ingrid.

Heaps is a British actor known for co-starring as Ezra Bloom in the television series Imposters, Dr. Josh Cohen on Good Girls, and a cheerleading coach's husband on Dare Me.

Nolan Gerard Funk as Dan Fallon

Netflix describes Dan Fallon as "the epitome of white privilege" who has no regard for morals and even takes credit for Ingrid's ideas at the law firm.

Funk is a Canadian actor who played Conrad Birdie in the Broadway revival of Bye Bye Birdie and Warblers captain on Glee. He can be seen in shows like The Flight Attendant, Counterpart, and Awkward, and films including Riddick, Truth or Dare, and The Canyons.

Matthew Rauch as Marty Adler

Matthew Rauch plays Ingrid's boss at the law firm in Partner Track. According to Netflix's description of the character, Marty Adler prefers white men and is someone that Ingrid is constantly trying to impress.

Rauch has appeared in television series such as The Terminal List, Banshee, and Blue Bloods.

Viewers can catch Partner Track on Netflix from August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht