Rachel Oniga dead at 64: Nollywood legend's cause of death explored as tributes pour in online

Rachel Oniga, the Nollywood legend, passed away on July 30th, 2021. She was 64 at the time of her death. The unfortunate news was confirmed by Oniga’s son, Olatunji. In a statement to The Punch, he revealed that the actress was diagnosed with typhoid and malaria. She reportedly died due to related health complications.

The official statement by Oniga’s family mentions:

“With a heavy heart and total submission to God, we write to announce the passing unto glory of our beloved sister, mother and grandmother; Chief. Rachel Tabuno Oniga. She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on Friday, 30th of July 2021, at about 10 PM.”

Following Rachel Oniga’s demise, rumors about the actress passing away due to COVID-19 surfaced online. However, the rumors were shot down by her family members and associates.

According to the Premium Times, Olamilekan Ojora, Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Chapter, Actors’ Guild also declined the COVID-19 rumors in his statement:

“She [Rachel Oniga] passed away on Friday night around 10 P.M. She had malaria and typhoid.”

Emeka Rising, Lagos State Chairman, Actors' Guild of Nigeria, also shared a statement about Oniga’s death:

“We just got the news early this morning today. We have nothing to say other than to give glory to God for a life well spent. I got the news this morning, I have been down and surprised. ”

Rachel Oniga was reportedly shooting for a movie in Mowe, a few days before her passing. The actress was last seen on Bovi Ugboma’s comedy drama, My Village People, which was released last month.

Fans offer condolences as Rachel Oniga passes away at 64

Rachel Oniga Tabuno was one of the most popular actresses in the Nigerian film industry. Born on May 23rd, 1957, the icon began her Nollywood journey in 1993. She went on to star in more than 100 English and Yoruba films and TV shows.

The Eku-native worked for the Dutch Consultant Company, Ascoline Nigeria Limited before starting her film career. She has been passionate about acting since childhood and decided to pursue her dreams after parting ways with her husband.

Rachel Oniga divorced her husband in 1993 after the latter was accused of infidelity. Oniga also took responsibility for all her children. She was an amazing mother and worked hard to provide her children a great life.

In an old interview with The Sun, Oniga opened up about her life as a single mother:

“I believe so much in myself, and when I got over the shock of the separation and all that, I made up my mind that I was going to make a statement without a man… I killed my emotions and I said to myself ‘Rachel, your kids must go to the best schools.’ It was just work and my children.”

Oniga rose to fame with her debut film, Onome, and her first Yoruba movie, Owo Bow. She won several accolades for her work in remarkable films like Sango, Out of Bounds, Passion of Mind, 30 Days in Atlanta, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Power of Sin, The Wedding Party and Bello among others.

Following Rachel Oniga’s tragic demise, fans took to social media to offer their condolences to the actress. Several users flocked to Twitter to pour their tributes:

Yet another heavy lost to the Nollywood movie industry.



Veteran Nollywood Actress, Rachel Oniga death at 64yrs break at the early hour of today.



I pray that God forgive her of all her shortcomings and bless her with paradise.



💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wBxkx9wyoo — I’m Kingrichwise 💙💙🏅 (@kingrichwise) July 31, 2021

The news about Rachel oniga is so sad!! Sigh — AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) July 31, 2021

This year has taken a lot away from us. It’s quite sad Rachel Oniga has left us. The veteran actress and filmmaker was very versatile and super good. May God give her family the fortitude to bear the loss 😔 — big timi 🦅 (@timiPR) July 31, 2021

Rest In Peace Rachel Oniga, so sad🕊🖤 — Tife 🌚🇬🇧 (@Tife_fabunmi) July 31, 2021

Rest in peace Rachel Oniga. A true legend on our screens ❤️ — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 31, 2021

Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨✊🏾 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021

Rachel Oniga carried the Yoruba movie industry like she’s from Ijebu or Oyo. It’s so hard to believe she’s a Deltan. Very vast, versatile and interpretative. Nollywood will miss you, Nigeria will miss you. RIP 🕯 — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) July 31, 2021

Rachel Oniga is dead 💔💔💔



I will never forget her role in Tade Ogidan’s Owo Blow.



RIP legend! — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 31, 2021

Nollywood actress, rachel oniga is dead. May her soul rest in the bossom of the almighty pic.twitter.com/oFQN4oDzDE — victorgabriel (@khaioboh) July 31, 2021

Rest in peace Rachel Oniga.. this is really sad and hard to believe..😢😢 — MID-HUSBAND (@Comradextian1) July 31, 2021

I remember sharing a movie set with #racheloniga back in 2013 when I thought I was going to have an acting career.



I will never forget her encouraging words.



Can't believe we won't be seeing anymore of her incredible talent on our screens.



Rest in Peace. — G! (@OgSadik) July 31, 2021

May Rachel Oniga Rest In Peace, will never forget her role in Oduduwa. A proper screen Legend — Sammy Desh (@Deshysmalls) July 31, 2021

It is a sad day for Nollywood to loose Rachel Oniga. We have known each for a long time as fellow actors, sisters, mums and dear friends. I pray to God for her family and community. Death has been cruel to us.#RachelOniga pic.twitter.com/VrEqjewp2o — Patience Ozokwo (@PatienceOzokwo) July 31, 2021

Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/RDrY5ZHfUP — Sir Whyte (@dnorshus) July 31, 2021

Rest In Peace Rachel Oniga, so sad🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/IV59CUklvP — Shaddy Hunter 👸👸🇳🇬🇧🇯🇨🇮🌏 (@shaddy_hunter) July 31, 2021

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Rachel Oniga will continue to be an icon of the Nollywood industry. She is survived by her sister, three children and granddaughter. The actress will always be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

