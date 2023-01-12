Rashawn Jones GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched for Texas father killed during home invasion

26-year-old Rashawn Jones was killed in an alleged fatal shootout on January 3, 2023, at around 11.17 pm local time. The College Station Police Department believed the shootout to be part of a "targeted home invasion."

Police have detained one of the three suspects they believe to have shot Rashawn. The reason for the fatal attack on Jones is still unknown. Three masked men were seen on surveillance footage standing outside Rashawn's Southwest Parkway home carrying firearms.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to raise funds to meet the 26-year-old Texas man’s funeral expenses and to provide some financial aid to his mother, Angie Wortham. The fundraiser aims to raise $7,000 and has raised more than $450 already.

Police issued a 'Be on the lookout' alert for male suspects who killed Rashawn Jones

Rashawn Jones, who was studying to become a barber, was allegedly murdered in a violent home invasion where he was shot. Police have identified three suspects who shot him dead and fled the scene, but only one has been apprehended. The horrific shootout happened on January 3 at Jones’ residence at the Parkway Circle Apartments on Southwest Parkway shortly after 11 pm.

Surveillance footage captured three men wearing masks standing outside Rashawn’s residence and knocking on the door. Police have released a statement that says,

“The trio forced entry into the doorway, which resulted in a shooting.”

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the police issued a "Be on the lookout" alert for the three suspects, one of whom was recently arrested. Censear Solomon, 17, has been identified as the suspect apprehended by police. A murder warrant was issued for him, and he was described as "armed and dangerous." At 5.15 pm on Tuesday, December 10, they took him into custody. Police are now looking for the two other suspects allegedly involved in the murder of victim Rashawn Jones.

Rashawn’s friend Edward Estepney told KBTX,

“When I heard what I had heard about him, I tried to call him. I thought it was fake and couldn’t believe it and tried to call him three or four times, and no answer.”

Authorities are trying to locate the two other suspects

Rashawn, who has been called a "model student," was enrolled at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute. He also reportedly had dreams of having his own business venture. His teacher Jessica De La Cruz told KBTX,

“He came in on time, he completed the course on time, he was always volunteering his time, his energy, always positive.”

The police are yet to discover the motive behind the fatal shooting, but believe it to be a “targeted home invasion.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise funds to meet Jones’ funeral expenses and provide aid to his mother, Angie Wortham. Out of $7,000, the fundraiser has raised around $475. The post has described Rashawn Jones as a “loving father, brother, and son.” It said,

“He attended Modern Barber and Beauty Institute; he loved playing his PS5. Rashawn always had big dreams of owning his own business. With him being taken from us so soon, we are asking for donations towards his funeral cost.”

Authorities are trying to locate the other suspects, while Rashawn Jones’ family mourns his loss. It is unclear whether Solomon has retained a legal representative on his behalf. He is charged with murder and a bond of $150,000 has also been issued in his name.

