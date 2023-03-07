RHONJ season 13 episode 5 release date, time, and plot on Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

It will document the cast members spending quality time with each other, while also solving impending issues between them and getting into dramatic conflicts and arguments throughout the episode. While some will get fixed, others will get worse.

Episode 5 of RHONJ will have the ladies get into the depths of several issues. The cast will attend gatherings where drama is set to occur as they try to hash out their problems and differences. Currently, there are a lot of fractured dynamics that need to be sorted out, but the conflicts only get worse with each episode of the series.

The hit Bravo franchise has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Cast members of season 13 include OG Housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga, who have returned to the show. They are joined by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned to the show as a "friend."

RHONJ season 13 episode 5 will see Danielle throwing a birthday party for Valentina

Episode 5 of RHONJ will see the ladies discuss a variety of topics, including birthdays, brunches, and relationships. While some will be seen trying to resolve issues, others will be seen navigating personal problems and dealing with the curveballs of life and family.

The upcoming episode promises a lot of quality content for loyal fans of the franchise.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Driving Miss Crazy, reads:

"Danielle throws Valentina a Barbie-themed birthday party; Rachel struggles with the fact that not everyone in her family wants another baby; Teresa and her daughters go wedding veil shopping; Jennifer Aydin warns Melissa to watch out for Marge."

A few preview clips from the upcoming RHONJ episode tease a lot of drama between the cast.

Danielle was seen throwing a Barbie-themed birthday party for her daughter Valentina. She reflected on how she wanted to provide the best memories for her children as she didn't have the same when she was young and went through her parents' divorce.

The newcomer revealed that she had called fellow cast members Jennifer and Rachel but was worried about the impending drama between the two. This was because of a feud that transpired between them in the previous episode.

Meanwhile, Rachel was seen spending quality time with her family. The RHONJ star's grandparents, her mother, and her brother's family visited her, following which she revealed characteristics about them and gave viewers an insight into how she was raised in a warm and loving home.

As the family sat down to eat, Rachel noted that they would eventually have to get a bigger table as the family would get bigger. The star discussed how she and her husband were planning for another baby. However, her stepson Jaiden felt that they had enough kids. The couple shares two kids, Guliana, 3 months, and Gianella, 2.

In another RHONJ preview clip, Teresa was seen finalizing her bridal outfit along with daughters Gia and Milania. The cast member confessed that Luis was good to her daughters and that Milania struggled the most when her ex-husband Joe Giudice left them.

They discussed the potential of Joe and Melissa not attending the wedding. In a confessional, Gia stated that the last time they were all happy together was before Luis' arrival. She, however, failed to understand what had changed after that.

In the final RHONJ preview clip, Jennifer and Melissa were out for brunch when the former revealed what Margaret's former friend Laura had told her. She told her that Margaret allegedly encouraged Melissa to leave Joe.

However, this was seen leading to a big dramatic confrontation between Jennifer and Margaret in the upcoming episode.

Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic since its premiere, and viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ this Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes