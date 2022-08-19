“Ridiculous”: Junsu denies dating former Lovelyz member Kei via a personal statement on Instagram

JYJ's Junsu took to his personal Instagram account to clarify that he is not dating former Lovelyz member Kei. On August 18, Junsu wrote in a personal statement that they are friends and labelmates and are not in a romantic relationship.

He revealed that as celebrities, they are used to articles written about them. However, this dating rumor took him by surprise. He shared that he was always formal with Lovelyz's Kei, but now thanks to this dating rumor, they will be awkward.

Junsu apologized not only to his fans but also to Kei's fans. Read his complete statement below:

"While living as a celebrity, there have been several incidents where I was taken aback or unfairly portrayed in articles, but today's article has ranked #1 as the article that took me by the most surprise. [Kei] is an actress who I met through the company and through [our similarities] as previous idols. We were already using formal language and were careful around each other, but thanks to this [dating article], we will likely be even more awkward now. I apologize to Kei's fans for seeing such a ridiculous article since the early morning. I also want to tell my fans to not worry for at least today."

•‿• @junslated "We officially confirm that the article published today (19th) regarding Kim Junsu and Kei's dating rumor has no truth to it.



The relationship of both parties are as company CEO and artist, senior and junior co-workers in the same industry."



from Palmtree Island "We officially confirm that the article published today (19th) regarding Kim Junsu and Kei's dating rumor has no truth to it.The relationship of both parties are as company CEO and artist, senior and junior co-workers in the same industry."from Palmtree Island https://t.co/Den2XW0Kus

JYJ's Junsu and former Lovelyz's member Kei's agency PALMTREE ISLAND denies dating rumors

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/sypnjx4p Xia Junsu and labelmate Lovelyz's Kei revealed to be in a 8 years gap relationship Xia Junsu and labelmate Lovelyz's Kei revealed to be in a 8 years gap relationshiptinyurl.com/sypnjx4p https://t.co/5hBrgWRb6F

JYJ's Junsu and Kei's agency PALMTREE ISLAND has denied rumors that the two stars are dating. On August 19, news outlet My Daily reported that Kim Junsu and Kei, who recently starred together in the musicals Excalibur and Death Note, are currently in a relationship.

My Daily also stated the age difference between the W singer and Lovelyz's former member, Kei, is eight years, with the former TVXQ member born in December 1986 and the musical actress born in March 1995. Shortly after this, their joint agency, PALMTREE ISLAND, released a statement firmly denying the dating rumors.

For those unversed, the former TVXQ member, also known by his stage name Xia, has established his own one-man agency, PALMTREE ISLAND, following his departure from his former agency C-JeS Entertainment.

In January 2022, Kei signed with the former TVXQ member's agency as a musical actress. The agency is home to actors like Kim So-hyun, Jeong Seon-ah, Jin Tae-hwa, Seo Kyung-soo, Yang Seo-yoon, and more.

Soon after the dating news, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the news.

dearmyjeongyh @mnhi_nguyen16

What did they do with him & Kei? I dont even know where the rumor came from and they dont have any evidence lol 🤡🤡🤡 •‿• @junslated "..there have often been absurd or unfair articles but today's shoots to no.1 among all of them. Thanks to this, it will grow awkward with an actress I've gotten to know through work, who has an idol background like me, and who I'm already so cautious towards."



Junsu's IG "..there have often been absurd or unfair articles but today's shoots to no.1 among all of them. Thanks to this, it will grow awkward with an actress I've gotten to know through work, who has an idol background like me, and who I'm already so cautious towards."Junsu's IG https://t.co/ySxYGjHUnO Junsu is mad :DWhat did they do with him & Kei? I dont even know where the rumor came from and they dont have any evidence lol 🤡🤡🤡 twitter.com/junslated/stat… Junsu is mad :D What did they do with him & Kei? I dont even know where the rumor came from and they dont have any evidence lol 🤡🤡🤡 twitter.com/junslated/stat…

Most fans were taken aback by the suddenness of the news.

Tubby @Keileighanne Naurrrrr Kei Junsu relationship being denied, I just want some truth in my life Naurrrrr Kei Junsu relationship being denied, I just want some truth in my life

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family



naver.me/xgGOSMa7 Kim Junsu and Kei agency denied the sudden reported dating rumor of the two artists, clarified that it's clearly not true and they're very taken aback with the rumor Kim Junsu and Kei agency denied the sudden reported dating rumor of the two artists, clarified that it's clearly not true and they're very taken aback with the rumornaver.me/xgGOSMa7 https://t.co/te9CGK87ii

Some fans even commented on the eight-year age gap between the Death Note star and Kei.

mavi @jaesuist Junsu: [sitting on his CEO chair] Are you guys dating?

Kei: no

Junsu: [switches chairs and sits next to kei] no

Junsu:[goes back to his CEO chair] ok you can leave Junsu: [sitting on his CEO chair] Are you guys dating?Kei: noJunsu: [switches chairs and sits next to kei] noJunsu:[goes back to his CEO chair] ok you can leave

🐈‍⬛ @dongwoopop HOWEVER it would be weird if Junsu knew of/followed Lovelyz when they were rookies bc Kei was a VERY young adult (19) when Lovelyz debuted HOWEVER it would be weird if Junsu knew of/followed Lovelyz when they were rookies bc Kei was a VERY young adult (19) when Lovelyz debuted

Who is Kim Jun-su?

•‿• @junslated rare footage of junsu teaching choreo rare footage of junsu teaching choreo https://t.co/UTHPpnQXAb

Kim Jun-su, also known as Junsu or his stage name Xia, is a former TVXQ member, K-pop idol, singer, and stage actor.

In 2003 he made his debut with SM Entertainment's "it" boy group TVXQ. The group had released four Korean albums, four Japanese albums, thirty Japanese singles, and several Korean singles during his first six years in the music industry as a member of the group.

In 2009, Junsu, alongside his fellow bandmates Kim Jae-joong and Park Yoo-chun, filed a lawsuit against the management of SM Entertainment for drafting "unfair contracts against their artists." The case stated that the "slave" contract was unilaterally disadvantageous to artists and should be invalidated.

In a watershed moment in K-pop history, the three TVXQ members won the case against their former management and ensured idols aren't subjected to "slave" contracts in the future.

👼🏼🐥 @snowrhythm22 Go watch Junsu swaying his mighty hips instead Go watch Junsu swaying his mighty hips instead https://t.co/99qyCH60ou

Today, the former TVXQ member is an entrepreneur and one of Korea's most established musical actors, who also boasts of a successful solo career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar