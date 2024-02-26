"Robin You were so loved": Marcus Collins pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Robin Windsor as Strictly Come Dancing professional dies aged 44

Robin Windsor, a renowned professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, passed away at the age of 44. As of now, the cause of Windsor's death remains unknown. He was found dead in a London hotel room on Tuesday, February 20.

Since the news of his death, Robin Windsor has received tributes from across the globe and from his former colleagues at Strictly Come Dancing. He appeared on the BBC show from 2010 to 2013. Upon learning about Robin's demise, his ex-boyfriend and The X Factor star Marcus Collins also took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures to express his loss.

Marcus captioned the post:

"The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved."

Marcus and Robin started dating in 2014 and split 18 months later, in February 2015.

Tributes poured in for Robin Windsor

Tributes poured in for Robin Windsor, the Strictly Come Dancing star, after the news of his death became public. The news was first shared by Burn the Floor on their Facebook page. The Facebook post said,

"The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor - who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world."

Strictly Come Dancing's official Instagram page shared a statement after Robin's passing. The post described him as an "exceptionally talented dancer & choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor."

Susanna Reid, a Good Morning Britain presenter and friend of Robin, got emotional while announcing the death of the Strictly co-star. Susanna described him as "larger than life," with the "most incredible personality," "creative and remarkable," and "the most enthusiastic dancer."

Craig Revel Horwood, the longest-serving judge on Strictly Come Dancing, paid tribute to Robin on X, describing him as "one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people" he worked with. Horwood said that Robin would be "forever missed."

Another Strictly judge, Shirley Ballas, shared a picture of Robin on Instagram and wrote that she was 'devasted' by the news. She described him as "kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working," who will be "dearly missed by so many."

Former Strictly dancer Erin Boag also expressed her sadness about Robin's death on X.

Deborah Meaden, his partner in Strictly, made an emotional post about Robin's passing on Instagram. She shared an anecdote of Robin teaching her mother dance for her 80th birthday.

More about Robin Windsor

Robin Windsor started dancing at the age of 3, where he learned Latin and ballroom dance. At 15, he moved from Suffolk to London for a career in dancing. He went on to represent England in several domestic and international championships. In 2001, Robin was cast in the live dance show Burn the Floor, with which he toured worldwide for a decade. He also performed and choreographed at Dancing with the Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in Holland.

Robin became a household name when he joined the Strictly Come Dancing show in 2010. Throughout his journey on the show, he partnered with celebrities like Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley, and Deborah Meaden. In 2011, Robin won the Children in Need Special competition with BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid. In 2012, he reached the semifinals of the show with Lisa Riley.