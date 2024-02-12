RuPaul's Drag Race: Kandy Muse gets assaulted at gay club

RuPaul's Drag Race's Kandy Muse, best known for her appearances in season 13 and All Stars 8, was recently assaulted at a gay club. The cast member spoke to EW about the assault and noted that an intoxicated man wouldn't "take no for an answer" and grabbed her at the venue.

The following article mentions s*xual assault and groping. Reader's discretion is advised.

Kandy Muse was at a gay club on Friday when the unfortunate incident occurred. While in conversation with the publication, the drag performer noted that she was trying to push the man off and told him to stop multiple times.

"After I shoved his arm off my pants, finally, he got upset and grabbed both of my arms and f*cking clawed his nails into my skin and was trying to fight me."

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 contestant noted that while she felt better the morning after, the attack made her feel "a bit crazy" and she thought she was overreacting. However, she later realized that she was feeling what many people feel when they're "scared to speak up."

RuPaul's Drag Race star Kandy Muse details s*xual assault on Twitter

On Saturday, February 10, the day after the assault, the RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 contestant took to social media to share her experience. She tweeted stating that she wasn't going to initially post about the assault but wanted others to be safe.

"Last night at the club I was assaulted by a man that was groping me and clinging onto the back of my pants and wouldn't let go of me even tho I told him to let me go and NO multiple times."

The drag queen added that the culprit was upset that she wanted nothing to do with him and proceeded to attack her. She further assured her followers that she was okay but "was a bit shaken up" the previous night.

The cast member later spoke to Out Magazine about the s*xual assault and further went into details of the attack. She added that it was around 3 am and she was dancing with someone she had just met.

She noted that he was much bigger than she was. Kandy Muse added that he was "clearly intoxicated" and that he came up from behind her and started groping her.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 contestant was initially trying to be nice by telling the man to let go nicely. However, the man started getting "really aggressive" with her.

The man got angry when the drag queen denied his advances and "physically grabbed" both of her arms and "squeezed his f*cking nails" into her arms.

"So, like, scratched me. He was [also] trying to hit me. Luckily, by that point, someone had already called security because they thought that things were getting escalated."

The RuPaul's Drag Race cast member wanted to shed light on the importance of consent through her experiences. She noted that it was "so crazy" to think that one could be out having a good time when suddenly someone just "finds the liberty to try and touch you because they want to."

"No! I believe in consent, b*tch."

The drag performance noted that she was a "five foot eleven, 250-pound man" and that if it could happen to her, it could happen to anyone.

“It doesn’t matter how flirtatious and friendly I am. It doesn’t matter how sl*tty I’m dressed at the club. It doesn’t give anyone the green light to touch me."

Kandy Muse was a contestant on the MTV show during seasons 13 and All Stars season 8. The show is currently airing season 16 and drops episodes every Friday.

