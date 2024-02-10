RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Who was eliminated in episode 6?

RuPaul's Drag Race has been running for over a decade, with its first season premiering in 2009. It has since become a phenomenon with its adaptations in several countries.

Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race has been as exciting as expected, with a couture design competition, a skit performance, and a doll design contest. The show has so far seen its contestants decrease from 14 to 10, following four eliminations.

After Hershii-LiqCour Jeté got eliminated in the very first round of mom-couture design, Mirage was the second one to go unexpectedly, coming as a shocker to RuPaul fans. The third elimination was Amanda Tori Meating, and after going to the bottom two in three episodes, Geneva Karr bid goodbye to the show in episode 6.

How was Geneva Karr eliminated in episode 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

Episode 6 was titled Welcome to the Dollhouse. Its main challenge was to design a doll that resembled the contestant's drag persona. While Q bagged the win with her seamstressing skills, the judges weren't too pleased with Geneva Karr and Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige's performances and sent them to the bottom two.

Both Geneva and Mhi'ya were in the winning group last episode, which was titled Girl Groups. With Geneva Karr at the helm, Geneva's Girlies became the first quartet to secure the top position on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16.

Even though she secured the top position in the last episode, Geneva was still infamous for the highest number of lip-sync battles ever fought.

She was treading close to danger since she competed against Hershii in the first round of elimination in episode 3. Her elimination was expected in episode 4, when her face-off was announced against a strong contender, Mirage. However, to the fan's dismay, Mirage was the one to get out.

She finally bit the dust in episode 6, after Mhi'ya outperformed her on Janet Jackson's Control with the flips, tricks, and stunts she is most known for. Mhi'ya demonstrated during her performance that she is a strong solo performer and that it would be difficult to defeat her in a lip-sync face-off.

What happened in the main challenge and the mini-challenge in episode 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

While Q's seamstressing skills and her talent for storytelling got her the win in the main challenge, Plane Jane and Dawn also got praised for their efforts. Mhi'ya didn't know how to stitch, so she was sent to the bottom two because the judges concentrated on the finishing of the dress.

Even though Geneva made two outfits that aced the design components, she failed to deliver on the branding and storytelling aspects of the contest, which made the guest judge Law Roach push her to the bottom. Sapphira was scared her performance wasn't up to par, so she used up her immunity potion way before the bottoms were announced.

The mini-challenge was an ode to the legendary Spanish guitarist Charo, who had graced the stage with her performance as an opening to the show. The challenge was to do a Spanish Flamenco performance in pairs of two.

The mini-challenge's winning prize was a free trip to Spain, as the challenge was sponsored by the Tourism Board of Spain. Xunami Muse stood out among the rest with her Flamenco performance, which was a grander version of her famous modeling skills, and bagged that coveted trip to Spain.

New Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race are released every Friday, on MTV, at 8 pm ET.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE