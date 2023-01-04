"Shauna has a horrible attitude": Fans slam Shauna after she addresses concerns about moving to New York on I am Shauna Rae

I am Shauna Rae season 2 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode documented the 22 year old lead's journey as she navigated moving to New York as a trial to live separately from her parents and try to make her own life and decisions. Throughout the course of the episode, viewers stood witness to Shauna's anxiety over her professional and personal life.

On this week's episode of I am Shauna Rae, the lead was anxious about living in Brooklyn as she had to manage everything on her own but also attract attention from society. She addressed her anxiety while also getting emotional about dealing with people's prejudices over her medical condition. Fans, however, weren't impressed with her attitude. One tweeted:

Season 2 of the hit TLC series has been well received by viewers, who have openly expressed their views on social media. The show has been successful since the beginning of the franchise and continues to remain popular as fans make their opinions known on social media. They have applauded Shauna for her positive outlook on life.

Shauna gets emotional over moving to a different city on I am Shauna Rae

Thrifting provides Shauna a fun opportunity to reinvent old clothes and tailor them to fit her perfectly.

On this week's episode of I am Shauna Rae, Shauna and her sister Rylee packed their bags to move to Brooklyn, New York to have a trial move out. With Shauna at the stage of making important life decisions, the family decided that she should move out of her parents house and try living in New York as a trial.

However, it was nothing short of stressful and anxious for the lead. Throughout the trip, Shauna struggled with migraines. While she thought it could get better as time went on, it just got worse as the family began to unpack the boxes after they reached the house in Brooklyn. She tried to hold back her frustrations by managing her migraines as well as unpacking, but her lack of patience with the situation got the best of her and she ended up screaming at her parents.

After a brief break, Shauna got calmer and went grocery shopping. The I am Shauna Rae cast member addressed her concerns about being a short person and picking groceries. To pick items from the top of the shelf, Shauna had to use what her stepfather Mark gave her - a stick that he used when he had to bend down to get stuff. However, it didn't work for Shauna because when she used it, she knocked down two pasta boxes.

The lead got emotional over being alone grocery shopping as she felt society would always intervene thinking she was a little child. In a confessional, Shauna said:

"Every time I've been to a grocery store, I have been not able to leave like a normal person. I've been stopped somewhere. And that is the part that builds that anxiety..because I don't have to want to sit there and explain myself every single day to every single person I come into contact with 'cause its exhausting."

The I am Shauna Rae star even confessed to showing her ID, tattoos, piercings and pictures to prove that she was a 23 year old woman and not 15. Shauna revealed that she was constantly stressed about society's intervention and attention.

Fans react to Shauna's anixety on I am Shauna Rae

Fans took to social media to address their opinions on Shauna's concerns. They felt that the lead had her own show, so her issues about attracting attention wouldn't work. They were also disappointed with Shauna's attitude towards her parents. Check out what they have to say.

Shauna is a brat. Migraines affect millions. That doesn't mean you yell at your parents.

Shauna shouldn't have to yell at her parents just because she has a migraine!

DexterCattiness 🐈‍⬛ 📺💅🏻 @DexterCattiness



Shauna: I hate attention. Also Shauna: I have a whole tv show about me.

If she hates attention that bad getting a show on TLC prob wasn't a good idea

uggh she's the only short stature person ever. Ohhhh stay home, learn how to say- It's a medical condition.

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68

She doesn’t care what people think

She looks like a kid

She’s constantly wanting people to know she has tattoos and drinks?

How many episodes can @TLC keep pushing Shauna say She doesn't care what people think She looks like a kid She's constantly wanting people to know she has tattoos and drinks?

So being on tv brings awareness & unfortunately more attention

Weird that Shauna hates attention, but TLC still gave her the show in the first place…

She does look like a child, she says that all the time, so why is she surprised when people think she's a child 🤷🏼‍♀️

Does Shauna understand that there are short people that have the same issues as she does? I have to get a step stool to get anything out of my top cabinets. I use an eating tray to knock my drinks down closer to me so I can reach them. I climb shelves in the stores.

I am Shauna Rae season 2 has been an interesting watch so far. The season is already halfway through and there is more to come as Shauna continues to navigate her trials and tribulations throughout the season. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what more is to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to I am Shauna Rae next Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

