Former Love & Hip Hop: Miami contestant Sukihana is getting relentlessly trolled across social media platforms after appearing as a guest for one of podcaster Bobbi Althoff’s interviews. The former appeared on The Really Good Podcast yesterday and left the internet floored after persistently arguing with the internet personality. The interview continues to amass views online, with this particular segment going viral.

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Sukihana appeared on The Really Good Podcast on January 7 in an episode titled The Really Good Podcast I Sukihana: “You could make so much money from those feet.”

Within five minutes of the interview, Bobbi Althoff explained what she knew about the 32-year-old by stating that the latter was a “musician.” However, the Hood Rats artist confused the same for “magician.” Sukihana then stated:

“So I’m a musician? What the f**k does that mean? Make magic or something? What is musician? Yeah, I’m no musician. I make music. And that’s not all I do. I make music, I act, I’m a TV star too. I’m a young mogul.”

Bobbie Althoff interrupted the singer and went on to clarify that the singer was likely confusing ‘musician’ with ‘magician.’ Sukihana then said:

“I’m not confusing nothing, because you don’t know. You thought that all I was was a magician or whatever the f**k you said… I don’t think baby. What is that? That’s ghetto. I don’t think, I know.”

The Born by the River singer went on to announce that she is not a “musician.”

“I don’t think that means what you think it means”: Sukihana gets roasted online as 'musician' clip goes viral

Internet users were flabbergasted by the podcast segment. Many could not believe that the artist could not distinguish between ‘magician’ and ‘musician.’ Several people created hilarious memes about the interaction and posted them on X. A few read:

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

Netizens react to the podcast segment (Image via X)

It remains unclear as to whether Sukihana was trolling the audience or if she was genuinely confused between the two words.

Through a trailer for the podcast episode, it was also revealed that Suki gave the social media personality dance lessons. The two also got into a discussion about how the former makes money. Their interaction continued to get more bizarre as the podcast progressed.

Bobbi Althoff's husband files for divorce

In other news, Bobbi Althoff’s husband, Cory, recently filed for divorce. As per legal documents, “irreconcilable differences” were listed as the grounds for their separation. The duo, who are parents to two toddlers, have filed to end their marriage after being together for three years.

As per People magazine, Cory has filed for joint and legal custody of Isla and Luca, who are one and three years old, respectively.

As per Cory’s official LinkedIn profile, he is an executive at CompTIA.

Bobbi took to her Instagram account to share the news with her followers by announcing that they have decided to co-parent, that they “will always be friends,” and that she will always “love him.”

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.