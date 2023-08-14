"She is not self made": Bobbi Althoff industry plant allegations explained as Drake concert video goes viral amid interview drama

Podcast show host Bobbi Althoff, who has recently gone viral for facing “industry plant” allegations, has posted a video from Drake’s concert on August 13. Here, she was seen standing silently and awkwardly while her friends were vibing to the singer. Bobbi did not mention Drake in the caption but referred to him as “this guy.”

It is important to note that Drake previously appeared on the fourth episode of Bobbi’s show, The Really Good Podcast, which the 26-year-old started in June. And this interview sparked theories among viewers that Bobbi might be an industry plant rather than an artist who has suddenly been discovered for their remarkable talent.

However, in an interview with Cosmopolitan published on August 9, Bobbi shrugged off the industry plant rumors and revealed that she made a TikTok video, offering to pay $300 to anyone who can connect her to celebrities and get them to come to her podcast show.

However, many remain unconvinced, as seen in X user @98sThoughts tweet that Bobbi Althoff is not "self-made" and accused her of lying. The user also noted that Bobbi Althoff and Drake are signed to the same management. The post further stated that the podcast show host is signed to the talent agency WME and that her agent is TJ Bernady, adding that Bobbi's husband is a millionaire.

Bobbi is accused of lying about how she got established guests on her podcast show. (Image via X/@98sThoughts)

Bobbi Althoff used to be a "Mom TikToker"

The term industry plant refers to someone who did not find viral success organically. Rather, their sudden fame or stardom was meticulously planned by an industry.

They are typically chosen by industry leaders, such as a production company, a talent agency, a record label, or a network ahead of time, and then prepared to be a star. These celebrities often seem to gain sudden and overnight traction out of nowhere, and their backstories sometimes remain vague.

Since Bobbi Althoff did not have an established background in the podcast industry, her being able to invite eminent guests so early on in her show led some netizens to speculate that her fame was preplanned by some entertainment agency.

Moreover, her easy-going conversations and attitude toward her guests, such as Lil Yachty, Tyga, Mark Cuban, and even Drake, made many internet users wonder how she appeared so well-connected with these celebrities.

However, some fans of the 26-year-old have defended her and said that she had been an influencer prior to starting her podcast show. In fact, Bobbi started off as a TikTok content creator in 2020, where she mainly shared parenting content. Her videos included her life as a mother of two daughters and other parental topics.

But she has since shut down that account, reasoning that she did not want her children to be subjected to negative comments on the internet. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Bobbi said that she even nicknamed her daughters "Hagrid" and "Richard" to avoid disclosing their real names to everyone on social media.

Bobbi Althoff had been a TikTok content creator since 2020. (Image via X/@FlyGofIsAwesome)

Bobbi Althoff's now-deleted TikTok account had amassed more than 3 million followers. As a result of which, her fans argued that she did not appear out of nowhere and that she already had made a name for herself on the internet before she shifted her focus to hosting podcasts.

Bobbi Althoff had apparently messaged Drake to ask him if he wanted to be on her podcast

Bobbi said in her Cosmopolitan interview that she got her first guest, comedian and actor Rick Glassman, after someone tagged the 39-year-old on her post and she sent $300 to that random person. She got YouTuber Funny Marco on her next episode the same way.

Drake saw a clip from Marco’s interview on social media, he liked the video, and started following Bobbi on Instagram. Bobbi then hit him up and asked him if he wanted to be on her podcast, to which the One Dance singer agreed.

However, the two had seemingly unfollowed each other on social media and Bobbi has also removed her podcast interview with Drake from her YouTube channel. This might be somewhat linked to the fact that Bobbi did not mention the singer's name in her latest Instagram post and only referred to him as "this guy."

As such, fans are once again left speculating what might have happened between Bobbi Althoff and Drake and whether a serious feud took place between them.