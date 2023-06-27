“She keeps it real”: Simon opens up about his relationship with Bria post Summer House MV 

Summer House MV recently wrapped up season 1 and as promised, it provided entertainment, drama, and more. More than any other cast member, Bria Fleming often found herself in the midst of conflicts.

Since the beginning of the show, Bria felt that some of the other cast members were disrespectful towards her relationship with Simon, who fans got to know of later after he visited Bria in the show.

Simon’s time on the show wasn't completely smooth either as fans saw him being at odds with Fleming many times. However, Simon also stated that “she keeps it real” and loves him unconditionally when recently opened up about his relationship with Fleming as well as his time on the show.

Simon Marco talks Summer House MV, one-year-anniversary, and more

Fans became acquainted with Bria Fleming’s boyfriend Simon during the second half of Summer House MV but heard about him quite a bit even before he made an appearance.

The entrepreneur and Bria met in France at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and after dating for a few months, the Summer House MV cast member moved to Germany to be closer to him. Soon after, Bria started filming the show.

On June 26, 2023, Simon opened up about his relationship with Bria and about the show while in conversation with RealityTea. He said that it upset him that he was judged for his relationship with Bria by people who had never met him.

He added that he couldn’t relate to anything that was said about his girlfriend because she was nothing like that in reality. The Summer House MV cast saw him as Bria’s “Sugar Daddy” and Simon reacted to it by saying that it made him laugh.

He continued:

"One thing which I value the most about Bria is that she always keeps it real and never has any bad intentions, and loves me unconditionally."

He added that he wanted Bravo fans to also know that he had a rough journey in his life and had been on a long path to be the person that he is today. He said that viewers of the show could probably see that he’s a very calm and “very chilled” person. He added that it is something he became along the way by overcoming difficult times in his life.

During the conversation, Simon further revealed that for their one-year anniversary, the couple attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as a way to recreate their first meeting together. The Summer House MV couple rented an apartment next to the beach and celebrated at an Italian restaurant.

During this week’s episode of the show, Bria and Simon were at odds. During the episode, Simon hung out with the rest of the cast when Fleming asked him why he wasn’t looking after Milo, the dog. She also took offense to the manner in which he spoke to her and asked him to have a private conversation instead of talking in front of the group.

Once they were alone, she told him that she didn’t know what was going on with him and told him not to speak with her in such a manner. He told her that she was disrespectful towards him and she told him that he was “bugging the sh*t” out of her.” The two got into a screaming match before other cast members intervened.

Episodes of Summer House MV season 1 are available to stream on Bravo.

