"She looks like she was was in that movie Smile": Trevian Kutti mugshot goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

Kanye West's former publicist, Trevian Kutti, went viral on Friday, August 25, for her mugshot, eliciting hilarious reactions from netizens. The 51-year-old was booked into Fulton County jail on Friday around 10 am. The Chicago-based publicist is among the 19 suspects charged for their involvement in illegally attempting to overturn the 2020 United States presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor in Georgia.

Trevian’s mugshot went viral because she posed for the camera with a wide, ear-to-ear smile with her teeth out. The unusual angle of the photo and her grinning demeanor, which is not ideal for a mugshot, left netizens wondering a myriad of reasons as to why Trevian was smiling like that.

As per the Fulton County Jail record, Trevian Kutti is charged with violation of Georgia’s RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), influencing witnesses, and conspiracy to carry out solicitation of false writings and statements. Earlier this week, Trevian was granted a $75,000 bond.

However, Trevian's mugshot started circulating online shortly after she surrendered to the Fulton County Jail. One user commented on the photo shared by Philip Lewis on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote that Trevian looks like a character from the 2022 psychological horror film Smile.

"She's auditioning to be the next penny wise": Netizens react hilariously to Trevian Kutti's mugshot

Netizens were a little creeped out after seeing Trevian Kutti's mugshot. Some people compared her with Pennywise, the dancing clown from Stephen King's IT, while a few others said that her smile resembled that of the Grinch.

Trevian's wide grin on mugshot sparks hilarious memefest online. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Trevian Kutti allegedly blackmailed an election worker

One of the indictments accuses the Chicago-based publicist of contacting Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker, in January 2021. Kutti allegedly paid Freeman a visit at her Cobb County home and pretended to be a crisis manager, urging the election worker to falsify her testimony about what happened at the State Farm Arena ballot processing site on election night.

Kutti pressed Freeman to admit to election fraud. Freeman was unjustly accused of being a "professional vote scammer" in the months following the 2020 election. Kutti allegedly also threatened to bring people to Freeman's house in 48 hours if she did not confess.

Trevian Kutti was recorded telling Ruby Freeman:

“I cannot say what specifically will take place, I just know that it will disrupt your freedom…and the freedom of one or more of your family members. Whether you choose not to deal with us, I am not your enemy."

Kutti allegedly reached out to Freeman via a co-defendant in the case, Harrison Floyd, the executive director of the political organization Black Voices for Trump.

Along with Donald Trump and Trevian Kutti, the Fulton County District Attorney's office charged 17 individuals on 41 counts with attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election in Trump's favor.