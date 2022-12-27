BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the talk of the town, and this time, it’s for the hairstyle she flaunted during their BORN PINK tour at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, on December 20, 2022.

The SOLO singer captivated the hearts of her global fans from the moment she stepped onstage with her bangs. Jennie showcased a soft and dewy look with bangs framing her face, while her long and wavy hair was also styled into pigtails for her solo performances.

Jennie even confirmed in the middle of the concert that her new hairstyle, along with the bangs, is real and here to stay. As a result, BLINKs, who are thrilled with her new look, will get to see a lot more of this Jennie on-screen during performances from now on.

♪ @rubiyahjana Jennie's bangs really compliments her cute face damn she's for real gorgeous af Jennie's bangs really compliments her cute face damn she's for real gorgeous af https://t.co/JDQ4QV5B6q

Fans' react to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s bangs at the BORN PINK Berlin concert

The Lovesick Girls are currently on their BORN PINK World Tour, and their latest stop was in Berlin on December 20, 2022. It was here that Jennie's bangs and outfits during her solo stage won many hearts online.

Keeping her long wavy hair down to jazzing it up with pigtails for her solo performance Moonlight--all while donning a Wednesday Addams-inspired outfit--Jennie sure knew how to enthrall fans with her performance skills.

BLINKs went into a frenzy over the idol's new hairstyle and took to Twitter and Instagram to gush over her looks.

Another member debuts new hairstyle, fans go wild

The members of the beloved girl group, apart from being idols, are also known to be models and brand ambassadors for high-end brands like Dior, Chanel, Celine, and YSL. The group often goes viral during their performances owing to their stunning outfits and hairstyles. Most recently, alongside Jennie, BLACKPINK”s royal maknae, Lisa also grabbed fans' attention with her new look.

Lisa made the crowd go wild at their Amsterdam concert on December 20 after debuting a new hairstyle that framed her asymmetrical face with chin-length cut bangs on one side. The crowd went crazy as Lisa performed MONEY in a shimmery outfit with foxy eye makeup.

Fans began trending her performance clips all over Twitter, and some of these clips garnered more than 1M views on various social media sites.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are on a much-deserved break after their year-end performance in Amsterdam on December 22. BLINKs, however, were in for a surprise as their Christmas arrived early, with the girls dressing up in Santa outfits for their last concert of the year.

BLACKPINK surprised their fans with a “BLACKPINK Christmas Version” performance at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome concert, on December 22, 2022. BLINKs once again conveyed their awe and admiration for the girls by trending their Christmas performance all over Twitter and drawing comparisons with MEAN GIRLS.

BLACKPINK will begin their new year with an Asian tour of 11 countries in January and end their tour in June 2023.

