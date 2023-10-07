"She still looks out of your league": Fans defend Jorja Smith from bodyshaming as viral tweet sparks controversy

After a viral post on X that seemingly questioned English singer/songwriter Jorja Smith’s weight gain, fans assembled to shield her from being body-shamed.

On October 6, X user @ibzsmo3k shared a video clip of the 26-year-old singer performing her 2018 hit track Be Honest from her debut studio album Los & Found.

The user asked what happened to Jorja in the caption, which was perceived by her fans as body-shaming. TikTok user @riri26674 uploaded the original video on the same day and also added a subtext to the video, praising the English singer:

“Saw a goddess passing by earth today.”

While some people threw negative comments under the TikTok video, the post on X blew up overnight, amassing over 16.7 million views and over 7K reposts. The majority of Jorja’s fans flocked to the post to defend the singer.

@AsAndrewSpeaks sent a jab at the X user @ibzsmo3k and conveyed that despite their potential desire to body-shame Jorja Smith, she appeared far too stunning for such criticism.

Jorja Smith's fans come to her defense against supposed body-shaming post

The X user @ibzsmo3k added another photo of the singer under the same thread where Jorja looked relatively younger. The user used it as a comparison, stating that she used to rule the world.

The implied negative intonation of the post was interpreted by many as @ibzsmo3k lamenting the time before Jorja Smith gained weight.

Others rushed to say that Jorja still looked equally beautiful if not more than she already was. Some urged others to refrain from making disrespectful comments, pointing out that she might have experienced weight gain due to medical reasons, and it's crucial to avoid hurtful remarks that could emotionally affect Jorja.

Numerous fans emphasized that there was absolutely nothing wrong with gaining weight and advocated for leaving Jorja Smith alone. A few individuals also stressed that the decision to gain or lose weight should be entirely up to the singer.

Jorja Smith was trolled for her body a few months back

This is not the first time, Jorja’s weight gain has come under scrutiny on the internet. British singer's weight gain became a hot topic on X in June 2023, and several people expressed negative opinions about her body type.

Jorja recently opened up to The Sunday Times about how she was trolled online because of how she looked and had to move back to her hometown in Walsall to take a break from the negative impact of the limelight.

Prior to this, internet trolls body-shamed her by comparing two of her pictures side-by-side, in one of which she was 19 years old and 26 in the other. The singer shared how she saw the negative remarks on Tiktok, which was hard to deal with.

Jorja revealed that she had struggled with her weight since childhood and had to put up with everything in silence. But the negative remarks were getting to her. She also tried to explain that she was not 18 anymore, so her body would naturally go through some changes.

The awful trolling became so much for the singer, that it reached a point where Jorja Smith did not want to do photoshoots or go anywhere anymore. She urged that she only wants people to focus on her music.