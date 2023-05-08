"She only won it because of white privilege": Twitter disappointed as Elizabeth Olsen wins Best Villain at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

At the recently held MTV Movie & TV Awards, Elizabeth Olsen was declared the Best Villain for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The 2022 superhero film had her play the evil Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and this is her third MTV win for the character. Earlier, she won two trophies for the Disney+ show, WandaVision: Best Performance in a Show and Best Fight (shared with Kathryn Hahn).

However, it seems that not all are glad about her win in the category even though MTV awards are people-voted.

To note, MTV producers and executives decide the nominees, but it's the general public that votes for the winners. Despite this, many fans took to Twitter to express their discontent when the pop culture portal Discussing Film shared the news.

One user headed down the racism line and remarked how Elizabeth Olsen won “because of white privilege.”

Fan reacting to Olsen's win, shared by @DiscussingFilm. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the 5th release of MCU's Phase Four. It premiered on May 6, 2022, and was directed by Sam Raimi. At the box office, the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) earned $955 million (gross) across the world.

Elizabeth Olsen has played Maximoff in six films and a TV show. She was introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) in an uncredited cameo and was last seen in Multiverse of Madness.

Fans term Elizabeth Olsen's Maximoff "whitewashed character" as she wins Best Villain

In the Best Villain category of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Olsen was nominated alongside Harry Styles for Don't Worry Darling, Jamie Campbell Bower for Stranger Things, M3GAN (portrayed by Jenna Davis and Amie Donald) for M3GAN, and The Bear in Cocaine Bear.

Since Elizabeth Olsen was armed with the maximum number of votes, she was considered the winner. However, when Discussing Film posted the news, several users took to social media to indicate that they are far from being happy with the development.

Fans reacting to Olsen's win, shared by @DiscussingFilm. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans not happy about Olsen's win, shared by @DiscussingFilm. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans reacting to Olsen's win, shared by @DiscussingFilm. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her Maximoff character in season 2 of What If...? The debut season of the animated anthology series, part of MCU Phase Four, aired from August 11 to October 6, 2021, across nine episodes. The sophomore edition is yet to get a release date.

Season 2 will stream on Disney+ and comprise nine episodes. Elizabeth Olsen aside, the cast includes Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, among others.

Season 3 of What If...? is also currently in development.

Poll : 0 votes