Simu Liu net worth: Shang Chi star's fortune explored as he makes generous $100,000 donation to Feeding America

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu made waves by matching a $100k BoxLunch donation with an equal donation of his own at the first-ever BoxLunch Gala held on November 9, 2022 at City Market Social House, Los Angeles. The move was a surprise to both BoxLunch and Feeding America.

Liu revealed that he had doubled the donation and given $100,000 of his own money to Feeding America because he was moved by the evening's proceedings, stating:

I couldn’t let the opportunity to help make a difference as the new Giving Ambassador pass, so I felt moved and honored to match and double the BoxLunch Donation and make it $200,000!

The star-studded gala celebration was held in honor of the 150 million meals that Box Lunch has donated to Feeding America since 2015.

Simu Liu was introduced as the 2022 BoxLunch Giving Ambassador by Dr. Strange and The Multiverse of Madness actor Xochitl Gomez. While presenting the $100,000 check to Casey Marsh, the Chief Development Officer for Feeding America, Simu Liu shocked everyone by pledging another check of the same amount.

The Chinese-Canadian Marvel superhero has become a breakout hit since the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings back in 2021, and has since been spotted being involved in various philtanthrophic efforts.

Simu Liu's career skyrocketed after joining the Marvel franchise

As the Kim's Convenience actor catapulted into the spotlight, so did his net worth. According to We Got This Covered, the actor's net worth jumped from $4 million to a whopping $19 million following his casting as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had the second-highest opening weekend for a movie during the pandemic, raking in over $71 million domestically over the Labor Day holiday weekend, against all expectations. In the subsequent week, it grossed $258 million at the global box office.

Simu Liu played the titular superhero in the movie, marking the debut of an Asian lead and a largely Asian supporting cast in the MCU.

Although the actor's role in Shang-Chi is by far his most well-known, the 33-year- old has played a number of minor roles in different productions over the years.

After being fired from Deloitte, he started out as an extra in Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim in 2013. Simu Liu's first major role was in the crime drama series Blood and Water in 2015. He received numerous accolades and his first award nominations at the ACTRA Awards and the Canadian Screen Awards in 2017 for his acting in the show.

Liu's first lead character was Jung Kim in the CBC's popular sitcom Kim's Convenience, where he played the starring role for its entire run from 2016 to 2021. In 2019, he guest-starred on the 100th episode of ABC's Fresh Off the Boat.

The actor has also been a stock photo model for a significant period of his life.

Simu Liu @SimuLiu @hamudm 100% me but from 4 years ago when I did a stock photo shoot for $120!!! @hamudm 100% me but from 4 years ago when I did a stock photo shoot for $120!!!

In November 2021, the actor purchased a modern Hollywood Hills mansion, perched high above Los Angeles' Mount Olympus neighborhood, for $5 million.

The purchase took place after the Canadian actor tweeted Chrishell Stause from Netflix's real-estate reality series Selling Sunset that he was on the market for a new home. The actor made an appearance on the show as he surveyed the 4,769 square foot mansion.

Simu Liu's Hollywood Hill property featured in the reality series Selling Sunset (Image via Dirt.com).

In May 2022, Simu Liu released his memoir, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, which instantly joined the ranks of New York Times Bestsellers.

The same month, he was announced as one of Time magazine's prestigious "World's 100 Most Influential People."

The actor has not been hesitant to put his new-found stardom and Marvel money to good use.

As a recognized activist, Simu Liu has been vocal about condemning racism and hate crimes against Asians. He is also an Ambassador for UNICEF Canada for children in need, both in Canada and around the world.

After his donation to Feeding America, Steve Vranes, CEO of BoxLunch, thanked his contribution and noted that "it is incredible to have the support of Simu as our Giving Ambassador."

Simu Liu is slated to appear next in Greta Gerwig's Barbie for Warner Bros, which is supposedly releasing in 2023.

