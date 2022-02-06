Single's Inferno star Moon Se-hoon discusses the Netflix show, Shin Ji-yeon, and TWICE in a tell-all Q&A

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Single’s Inferno participant Moon Se-hoon received the most attention from the show’s audience.

The chef’s single-minded pursuit of Shin Ji-yeon on the Netflix dating show both disturbed and impressed both Korean and international audiences. While he may have gotten his happily-ever-after on the show, several were curious as to whether it would hold in real life.

In a recent tell-all Q&A session, Moon Se-hoon has addressed all these concerns and more

Single's Inferno participant Moon Se-hoon held a Q&A session on his recently created YouTube channel

Following Single’s Inferno’s success, all participants saw a surge in popularity, with many making use of the fame to create their personal YouTube channels. Moon Se-hoon addressed some burning questions from fans in his first YouTube video, discussing life after the Netflix show, his ideal type, and most importantly, his relationship with Shin Ji-yeon.

Moon Se-hoon started off the Q&A by answering a question that several among the audience had in mind, namely, whether he would ever go back to hell on the show or not. Surprisingly, he had a definitive answer to that.

I really don’t want to go anymore. I don’t want to go to hell anymore.

The next question was the one almost everyone had after the end of Single’s Inferno. One viewer questioned him about his current relationship status, hoping to get a hint as to whether the reality TV star was still seeing Shin Ji-yeon. But, diplomatic as always, Moon Se-hoon cheekily replied,

"This may be an inappropriate question, but are you currently in love?" "I am always living in love."

Another viewer asked Se-hoon what his ideal type was. To this, the chef replied that his type underwent a drastic change while on the show, giving hope to those who ship him with Shin Ji-yeon.

"My previous ideal type was a woman who was strong, extroverted and had a strong presence. After my ‘Single’s Inferno’ appearance, however, I think it changed due to the different circumstances I experienced. You know."

Appearing on a reality show can drastically change how the people around you see you, and appearing on one as popular as Single’s Inferno was bound to have an even bigger impact. Se-hoon discussed how his life has changed, ever since he appeared in the Netflix production.

"Yes it has quite a bit. A lot of people recognize me now and show their interest in me. I was a little burdened by that in the beginning because of all the sudden interest and affection. I also became concerned and worried about it. My heart went through some ups and downs? That’s how I think things have changed since my appearance on Single’s Inferno."

A surprising revelation made by Moon Se-hoon was his unexpected love for the K-Pop girl group TWICE! On being asked who his favorite K-pop artists were, the Single’s Inferno participant wasted no time in declaring TWICE as his bias. Much like his devotion to Shin Ji-yeon on the show, in real life too the man takes no half measures to show his love, going so far as to say, “I waved my light stick around.”

"I like TWICE. I recently attended their concert and clapped for them. I didn’t scream (COVID-19 regulations), but I did clap for them and stomped my feet. I also waved my light stick around."

However, when asked whether he would consider appearing on a hypothetical season 2 of Single’s Inferno, Se-hoon was left in a bout of thoughtfulness, and in the end remained silent.

Meanwhile, despite no explicit confirmation, many eagle-eyed fans have claimed that Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon are still together, based on the timing and locations of the duo’s Instagram posts.

