“Someone finally one-upped Kevin Spacey”: Lawyer Alan Dershowitz reaction to Jeffery Epstein list sparks disbelief online 

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, court documents identifying associates of financier and late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public, exposing prominent figures like former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, law professor Alan Dershowitz, and many more.

On Wednesday, in the first tranche of the Epstein document, Alan Dershowitz was accused of having s*xual relations with a minor identified as Jane Doe #3 on numerous occasions. Dershowitz allegedly engaged in relations with the minor in Florida, on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands - the center of the late s*x offender’s international s*x trafficking ring.

Image via Danny Haiphong/X

In response to the document during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Dershowitz tried to unsuccessfully pivot from the allegations by invoking the Hamas attack and slamming ‘radical feminists.’ The apparent deflection prompted a social media user to quip:

“Someone finally one-upped Kevin Spacey.”

Expand Tweet

The quip was about the actor who was accused of harassment by four individuals, claiming crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth was a “clumsy pass.”

Alan Dershowitz Fox News defense over Epstein list explored

The recently unsealed Epstein documents naming Alan Dershowitz as an alleged perpetrator prompted the prominent lawyer who has represented controversial figures Mike Tyson, Patty Hearst, and Julian Assange to defend himself against the allegations.

The 950-page documents unsealed as part of a settlement between alleged victim Virginia Giuffre and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell contained names of people associated with the s*x offender for allegations of wrongdoing or were merely mentioned of having worked for the disgraced financier or just flown on his planes. It is important to note all listed individuals have denied any suggestion of wrongdoing.

In the document, Alan Dershowitz, who was picked to represent Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a genocide case filed by South Africa, was accused of having s*x with a minor on multiple occasions.

“Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have s*xual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

One of the documents added Dershowitz was also an eyewitness to an abuse.

"Dershowitz was [also] an eye-witness to the s*xual abuse of many other minors by Epstein and several of Epstein’s co-conspirators.”

Dershowitz, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, recently defended himself in an interview with Sean Hannity. In response to the serious allegations in the document, Dershowitz, in a seemingly transparent attempt to pivot, asked Hannity ``What about Hamas?” before going to attack radical feminists.

Image via DD Senslow/X

Dershowitz claimed the ' ‘radical feminists' failed to condemn the militant group but was quick to slam the late s*x offender's associates, suggesting the former was a more grievous transgression compared to the latter.

“I understand all the feminist groups and the radicals who think this is the worst thing in the world that anybody ever had any contact with Jeffrey Epstein… Where are all those radical feminists when it comes to the Hamas r*pes of young Jewish girls, sexual abuse, beheadings? They are quiet, they are silent! The incredible hypocrisy of the MeToo movement. Me too, except if you’re a Jew.”

Dershowitz then demanded the list of the "radical feminists" who were pushing hard to expose the document. The response has triggered disbelief online, with several people calling out the lawyer for contriving to deflect from the allegations.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alan Dershowitz issues statement to PEOPLE over unsealed document

Meanwhile, in a statement to PEOPLE, Alan Dershowitz said that Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dropped allegations against him, saying she “may have made a mistake” when she also accused him of s*xual abuse.

In 2014, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre provided testimony in the case, saying the late s*x offender lent her out to his friends, including Dershowitz. The former Harvard lawyer who denied the allegation was sued in 2019 by Giuffre for defamation.

In 2022, Guiffre dropped the allegations, saying she misidentified the lawyer. In the wake of the recent documents scandal, Dershowitz told PEOPLE:

“The woman who initially accused me subsequently stated that she may have misidentified me and she withdrew her lawsuit against me.”

However, it is unclear whether Jane Doe #3 in the unsealed documents is Giuffre.