"Got nervous about Epstein list": NBA fans hysterically react to Josh Giddey going scoreless in 2 quarters vs Hawks

Josh Giddey struggled against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He attempted only two shots in the first half and missed them all. OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had to go to his bench more with the way Giddey played

The Australian had been impressive in Oklahoma’s 127-123 win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Giddey had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the said game. He also had several key plays that helped the Thunder beat the team with the best record in the NBA.

Giddey’s performance tonight didn’t escape basketball fans. Some of them related his struggles to the Jeffrey Epstein situation:

“Giddey got nervous bout the Epstein list”

Epstein was previously jailed for 13 months after he was convicted of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. The millionaire was charged with sex trafficking in 2019 and committed suicide while waiting for the trial to start.

On Wednesday, nearly 1,000 pages of court records were unsealed. It contained names of Jeffrey Epstein’s network of friends and close associates who may have been involved in the alleged sex trafficking lawsuit. These pages were previously kept confidential because of a potential breach of privacy rights for the victims and others who were not part of the reported crime.

Josh Giddey is under investigation by the NBA and by police in Newport Beach, California for allegedly having a relationship with a minor in 2021. The OKC Thunder and the versatile guard have refused to comment on the situation. Giddey has not been criminally charged but many are not comfortable that he’s playing given the seriousness of the accusation.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has already told the media that Giddey will play. He will not force the Thunder guard to sit out games “based on an allegation alone.”

Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey struggled against the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks snapped the red-hot OKC Thunder’s five-game winning streak on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational yet again. The All-Star guard has a game-high 33 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He is pushing his case as a starter for next month’s All-Star Game in Indiana.

Unfortunately, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren came up short. Giddey had nine points, four assists and three rebounds. Holmgren had 12 points, three rebounds and one assist. The last time the rookie didn’t have one block was on Dec. 21 in the Thunder’s 134-115 win over the LA Clippers. Like Giddey, Holmgren was also scoreless in the first half.

The Thunder have won eight of their last nine games before Wednesday’s loss. During that span, they beat the Denver Nuggets twice, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics.

Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren will have to shake off tonight’s ineffective game to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carry the team.