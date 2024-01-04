Fact check: Is Josh Giddey on Jeffrey Epstein's list? Debunking viral tweet

In the past few months, Josh Giddey has been the subject of controversy over an alleged scandal that links him to having a relationship with a minor. Being feasted on social media, there is also fake news regarding the Australian guard that seems to be going out of hand. A viral post says that Giddey was on Jeffrey Epstein's list.

In recent news, there are unsealed documents for a lawsuit connected to Epstein, an accused sex trafficker, revealing nearly 200 names, including Epstein's accusers, prominent figures, and politicians.

The documents, filed in a court, include depositions from Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia Giuffre, and Johanna Sjoberg, who mentioned Prince Andrew's inappropriate behavior. The transcripts reference Bill Clinton's connection to Epstein as well.

According to a post by @coolguyreece on X, Josh Giddey's name is also included in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous list.

To fact-check this, Jeffrey Epstein passed away on August 10, 2019, and at that time, Giddey was just 16 years old. There is no evidence that Giddey is on the list and it's possible that the social media handle owner who has only 574 followers just wanted to stir some satirical humor.

What happened to Josh Giddey?

TMZ Sports reported in late November that the NBA is investigating allegations surrounding OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey for an "inappropriate relationship with a minor."

Giddey, 21, has not commented on the matter. Representing the girl involved was Gloria Allred who said that the Newport Beach police are conducting an investigation.

Giddey, the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double, joined the league in 2021 and earns millions, ranking 53rd on ESPN's top 100 players. He faces accusations of an improper relationship with a minor, which surfaced through social media, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Despite the investigation, inclusion in unsealed documents does not imply guilt. Giddey's future in the NBA remains uncertain amid the pending outcome of the investigation into the alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.

In his third year in the NBA, Giddey has played 31 games as of this writing. He has averaged 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also shot 45.5% from the field and 36% beyond the three-point arc.

The NBA won't decide on the suspension until investigations are concluded, with the league taking a supportive role in the police inquiry. Despite potential legal issues, the NBA can suspend players, as seen in Ja Morant's case.