"Surprised Giddey got 18+": Josh Giddey continues facing NBA Twitter's criticism over alleged scandal despite 20-point night

Fans have continued piling on OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey since allegations of an inappropriate relationship between him and a minor surfaced. On Sunday, Giddey had his second 20-point game of the season and was key in the Thunder’s win against the Brooklyn Nets, but fans continued to ridicule him.
Josh Giddey was efficient in his 20-point night, sinking eight of his 16 field-goal attempts and four of his eight 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and five assists in OKC’s 124-108 victory.
Josh Giddey last scored 20 points on Oct. 30 in a 124-112 win against the Detroit Pisotons. In 14 games before tonight, since the allegations came to light, he has been averaging 10.8 points per game.
One fan had a brutal quip about Giddey’s performance tonight, referencing his alleged dealing with a minor, saying:
"Surprised Giddey got 18+”
Here are other reactions to Giddey’s 20-point night against the Nets:
OKC coach Mark Daigneault lauded Josh Giddey for playing a “complete” game against the Nets.
"He's played well and I thought his defensive intensity tonight was particularly good... I thought he played a very complete game," the coach said postgame.
Adam Silver says NBA has taken a back seat in Josh Giddey investigation
With law enforcement authorities already probing Josh Giddey's alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, the NBA has taken a back seat in its investigation, according to commissioner Adam Silver.
The Newport Beach Police Department in California has an ongoing investigation into the recent allegations surrounding the 21-year-old guard.
Earlier in December, Silver explained why the league did not suspend Giddey and revealed the league's approach to handling investigations.
“I think if you look back, I can't think of many circumstances where we've suspended a player based on an allegation alone,” he said.
“In this case, we have an allegation and then you have a police investigation and a parallel league investigation. I'd also add that where there is a criminal investigation, we take a backseat.”
Silver said the Newport Beach Police has notified the NBA regarding its investigation.
“There’s an ongoing criminal investigation, Newport police opened up that investigation, notified us. We then take a back seat and that's where things currently stand” he said.
The investigation into the Giddey incident has faced a roadblock as the teenage girl involved and her family have reportedly been unwilling to collaborate with authorities.
Potential defenses against statutory rape charges include mistaken age, a reasonable belief that the minor was over 18, lack of knowledge about the minor's age, and consent if the minor, close in age, agreed to the activity.
