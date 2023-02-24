Song Hye-kyo’s fans decode Dante’s Inferno referenced in the new poster of The Glory

On February 23, 2023, Netflix unveiled the official new poster of Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory, which is all set to release its second and final season on March 10.

However, the new poster foreshadows certain facts from the upcoming installment through symbols and images. As it happens, Song Hye-kyo’s Brazil fanbase, who goes by the Twitter handle @PortalSHK, has decoded a subtle tribute to Dante’s Inferno referenced in the new poster of The Glory.

For example, the phrase “Lasciate ogni speranza, voich'intrate,” which is written on the front where Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun stand, is translated to “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here." The phrase is from Dante’s Inferno, which is the first part of the Italian writer’s 14th-century epic poem Divine Comedy.

The Glory referneces to Dante's Inferno (Image via Twitter/ @PortalSHK)

Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory has referenced multiple eggs in new cast poster of the highly-anticipated show

Netflix released a brand-new poster featuring the cast of The Glory. At the center, is the series’ protagonist Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), who is leading the war against her perpetrators who bullied and harassed her in school. This led her to drop out of school and plot an extensive revenge plan against Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and her gang of bullies.

In the series, Lee Do-hyun portrays JooYeo-jeong, who is seen standing beside Moon Dong-eun. He works as a plastic surgeon working at the Seoul Joo General Hospital. However, he soon joins hands with Moon Dong-eun to help her in her revenge mission.

Inferno is the first part of the poem written by Italian writer Dante Alighieri, which means that both the victims and perpetrators are in hell and are the survivors of the fittest. The poem is succeeded by Purgatorio and Paradiso in the 14th-century epic poem Divine Comedy.

The eye-catching line on the poster reads “Welcome, welcome to hell”. It can be noted that both Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun are dressed in white, signifying the purity and honesty of their characters in the show. However, the rest of the characters - the victims and perpetrators - stand inside a forest reminiscent of the Garden of Eden, where the white Morning Glory is in full bloom.

The morning glory flower unfurls in the morning and its beauty is present only for a fleeting moment. The flowers begin losing its glory a couple of hours before sunset, foreshadowing the characters in The Glory. The white morning glory is placed where Moon Dong-eun, Joo Yeo-jeong, and Kang Hyeong-nam (Yeom Hye-ran) are placed, signifying that they are the victims who have been wronged in their lives by their perpetrators.

However, the poster featuring Ha Do–young (Jung Sung-il) features a yellow morning glory flower instead of the white one blooming towards the earth. Several online fans have pointed out that this showcases the character’s conflict between choosing his wife, Park Yeon-jin, and the woman he now desires to be with, i.e., Moon Dong-eun.

Although he stands amidst the other perpetrators holding onto Park Yeon-jin’s hand, he is unsure of whether or not he truly wants to support her. Additionally, there are weeds growing around Kang Hyeong-nam, which was previously seen growing on the perpetrators and those who have died. Fans online have predicted that Kang Hyeong-nam might die fighting a battle against her abusive husband.

YouTuber Minhoaurs predicts a jaw-dropping climax of The Glory

Prior to the release of the official trailer and poster, YouTube content creator Minhoaurs has predicted a jaw-dropping climax for Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory. The YouTuber has pointed out that the constant reference to the hot iron curl, which was initially used to burn Moon Dong-eun in high school, will have a crucial role to play in the series.

Minhoaurs has also predicted that Moon Dong-eun may give her rival, Park Yeon-jin, the same burns that she faced back in high school. According to YouTuber Minhoaurs, Moon Dong-eun will eventually snatch everything from Park Yeon-jin as part of her ultimate revenge plan.

In the end, she will live in the same grandiose house with her rival’s husband and enjoy the same luxuries that she was deprived of early in life, as Song Hye-kyo’s method of revenge in the series is more personal than by lawful means.

The YouTuber finally stated that Park Yeon-jin’s downfall beyond redemption is Moon Dong-eun’s goal.

The second part of The Glory will be released on March 10 on Netflix worldwide.

