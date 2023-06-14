"Speak on it!!!": Summer House fans react as Luke Gulbranson shades castmates for being on the show to "make TV and get paychecks"

Summer House alum, Luke Gulbranson has taken a swipe at his former castmates. He said that they were more interested in making TV and getting their paychecks rather than enjoying what the show is all about. According to him, the castmates don't enjoy getting together and having fun on the weekends in the Hamptons.

In an interview with Page Six, without mentioning who he was referring to, Luke Gulbranson said that there are people on the show, who aren't real friends. He alleged that they were on the show just to make TV and get a paycheck. Luke said that "some people" sit on their beds all day and only come out when the cameras are up and filming.

Summer House fans were quick to react to his comment on his castmates and while some did agree with him, others called out his presence on the show. One person even went on to say:

Summer House fans on Instagram react as Luke Gulbranson criticizes castmates

After fans read and saw Luke's comments about his co-stars, they said that they were glad that someone finally spoke up about castmates getting lazy in season 7. Some even referred to the cast members who stayed in bed most of the episodes as "bed bugs," and agreed with Luke.

However, not all of the fans agreed with Luke and even went on to call out his behavior on the show. Some wondered what he brought to the show and others asked him to "stop doing Lindsey's dirty work."

Luke Gulbranson addresses the fans' backlash of the Summer House cast

Luke Gulbranson's comments during the interview sparked quite some reactions from fans of the show. However, it also brought back the backlash that the show has received for its excessive drama. Agreeing with the backlash, Luke said people don't need to see others fighting all day. He also added that fans just wanted to watch the cast having fun.

Luke's candid comments seemed to highlight the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the show and shed light on castmates who prioritize personal gain over genuine connections. Even fans have observed this which was one of the reasons behind the backlash.

Luke's response to that was that it stemmed from people on the show not being real friends and creating fake drama. He added that people needed to have real friends and that they would get drama with their friends.

Luke noted:

"There are shows where the drama and the fighting is what the show is, and I think ‘Summer House’ has always been a great show that’s been built for people to really kind of enjoy and be like, ‘Damn, I wish I was there having fun with them'."

Luke Gulbranson continues to emphasize the uniqueness of the show by comparing the same with other Bravo productions. He continued that somehow it kind of turned into something where every girl is just trying to be a "Housewife" and that he felt like telling them that they were on Summer House.

While Luke Gulbranson didn't mention the names of the people he was talking about, there have been some cast members who have been slammed by fans. Cast members like Mya Allen, Ciara Miller, and Paige DeSorbo were called out by fans for staying in bed during most of the episodes.

Luke said that he was saddened by the fact that the show was a "bummer this year" for fans. However, he also acknowledged that some of the castmates were real friends. He has remained friends with Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, and Kyle Cooke.

Luke Gulbranson came onto the interview to promote his newly launched Happy Dog Lager after his success with Luke's Maple Syrup.

Summer House season 7 reunion part 2 aired on June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

