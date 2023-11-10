"SPEAKING FACTS ONLY": BTS fans express pride as Apple Music's Zane Lowe credits HYBE's success to Bangtan

BTS fans are proud of the septet's incredible and record-breaking achievements spanning a decade, and this was also highlighted by Apple Music's Zane Lowe, who flew down to Seoul, South Korea, to speak to Bangtan's Jungkook on the success of his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

The New Zealand-based radio DJ, live DJ, record producer, and television presenter was taken to HYBE's rooftop gardens at the company's headquarters, where the uncombed vegetation and plantation made for the perfect scenario to conduct an interview.

As soon as Lowe was seated with BTS member Jungkook, he dished a major compliment, revealing that HYBE exists because BTS and certain people who love music decided to form a partnership and built a magnificent international fanbase for K-pop, making not only themselves but also South Korea proud on a global level.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are filled with pride for Bangtan, have reiterated the adage "BTS paved the way" for Korean music and other artists on an international level, and have lavished praise on Zane Lowe for mentioning this to Jungkook as a conversation starter.

Expand Tweet

"SPEAKING FACTS ONLY," an ardent fan of the Butter singers mentioned in the clip, reiterating that Bangtan has had an indelible impact on K-pop.

Expand Tweet

BTS fans praise Zane Lowe for praising Bangtan for their global cultural impact

Expand Tweet

There is no denying that BTS' impressive and undeniable impact on K-pop, both domestically and internationally, and eventually on South Korea's economy, is an inimitable feat.

The seven-member boy group consists of members RM (leader and rapper), Jin (vocalist and visual), SUGA (rapper and producer), J-hope (rapper and main dancer), Jimin (vocalist and dancer), V (vocalist and visual), and finally, Jungkook (youngest and all-rounder), who made humble beginnings with the then almost bankrupt company Big Hit Entertainment, eventually transforming the company's fortunes with their unprecedented success.

BTS' mammoth success and stardom changed lives forever for the stakeholders involved in aiding the Proof singers' remarkable careers, enabling Big Hit Entertainment to reform themselves as BIG HIT MUSIC, housing only two artists under their management, Bangtan and their brother group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

BIG HIT MUSIC aligned themselves under their newly formed parent company HYBE, which acquired various other managements under them, including PLEDIS (SEVENTEEN), ADOR (NewJeans), Source Music (LE SSERAFIM), Belift Lab (ENHYPEN), and KOZ Entertainment (BOY NEXT DOOR).

HYBE also took over Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings and eventually became a public limited company as well.

Zane Lowe marveled to Jungkook that HYBE's headquarters and massive success exist because of his band, earning major accolades from ARMYs for stating plain facts without mincing words and for conducting an insightful and intelligent interview with the GOLDEN singer, despite the language barrier.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Zane Lowe also shared that the first and biggest of the superstars in K-Pop to come out of Seoul and reach the world is BTS. The Dynamite singers with BIG HIT MUSIC (founded by their producer Bang PD) gave birth to their parent company, HYBE.

Jungkook humbly accepted the praise dished by Zane Lowe and warmly shared that when the Yet To Come singers debuted on June 13, 2013, their dance studio was on the basement ground floor of another building.

The SEVEN singer revealed that there was a restaurant adjacent to their practice room, and the auntie who owned it used to offer them Korean barbecue as there were days when they couldn't afford food besides ramyeon packets.

Furthermore, the maknae shared that he is grateful for BTS' humble beginnings and eventual rise to the top through their sheer hard work, dedication, and sincerity.

BTS renewed their contracts for a second time with BIG HIT MUSIC and HYBE

Expand Tweet

On September 20, it was revealed that superstar K-pop boy group BTS had renewed their exclusive contracts with BIG HIT MUSIC and HYBE for a second time for another seven years with their management.

It comes merely five years after they first renewed their exclusive contract in October 2018, more than one year before their original contracts were set to expire.

The members plan to wrap up their mandatory military duties, solo activities, and endeavors and reconvene as a full group in 2025, commencing with the second chapter of their careers.

So far, Jin, J-hope, and SUGA have enlisted in the military, and the official word on RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's military enlistment will be revealed at a later date.