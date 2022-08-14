“Stay strong”: Jennifer Lopez sends support to Britney Spears amid Kevin Federline drama

American singer Jennifer Lopez has extended her support to Britney Spears amid the latter's ongoing feud with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

On August 13, the 53-year-old star took to her Instagram story to re-post a picture uploaded by Spears where the two can be seen attending the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Using one word and emoji, JLo wrote:

"Stay strong."

Jennifer Lopez's encouragement and support comes days after Britney Spears' former husband, Kevin Federline, gave a bombshell interview to ITV, where he revealed that their two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were purposely not in touch with the star and had decided not to attend her wedding with Sam Asghari.

What did Britney Spears write in her Instagram post?

On August 12, Britney Spears shared a now-deleted Instagram post which featured an image of her with Lopez posing for the camera while attending the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

She also wrote a lengthy caption in which she quoted Jennifer Lopez. She wrote:

"In a world where you have the right to use your feet… heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may!!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal!!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!! As Jennifer Lopez once said 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice!!!' I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL. Psss I shot this today !!!"

Things have been rocky between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ever since the latter's interview with ITV where he not only disclosed that their kids are not talking to the Gimme More crooner but also hinted that her Instagram activity of posting naked pictures of herself has negatively impacted the teenagers.

After Britney and Sam Asghari slammed him for his comments during the interview, Federline shared a now-deleted post featuring four-year-old videos of Sean and Jayden arguing with the singer.

As per E! News, he captioned the post:

"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."

Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told the outlet in an official statement that Federline's actions of sharing videos with the world were a "violation" of the singer's privacy.

The statement reads:

"Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."

Britney and Kevin got married in 2004 after dating each other for almost 10 months. They share two boys together, Sean (16) and Jayden (15). Their romance was short-lived as the duo ended up getting divorced in 2007.

