"Stay strong our kid leader": Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon's Instagram story leaves fans concerned 

Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon's recent Instagram post has left her legions of fans across the world confused and concerned.

On November 9, Girls’ Generation’s leader shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, including:

a stylish shot of herself with flowers

a comfy shot with glasses

a cute drawing of her pet dog Zero

a masked shot with glasses and headphones

a glowing sunset, a shot of herself being goofy

a shot of a staircase, a cute heart-shaped candy

a piece of paper with some writing scribbled in Korean.

The writing on the paper translates to:

“Even if I'm no longer here, the world goes on."

The same lines were scribbled across the entire page, leaving fans concerned about Taeyeon of Girls' Generation's mental health.

“Stay strong our kind leader”, a fan wrote on Twitter expressing their concern.

pattyreve @krabbypatty0115 @crystaljo2410 I hope she's doing okay. Kinda worried about her some instagram story also these past months. Stay strong our kid leader!!! @crystaljo2410 I hope she's doing okay. Kinda worried about her some instagram story also these past months. Stay strong our kid leader!!!

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s fans share their concern regarding the singer’s cryptic post on Instagram

Girls’ Generation’s Tayeon’s cryptic post has sparked major concern amongst fans. The lines "Even if I'm no longer here, the world goes on" are concerning for a segment of fans who are hoping that the Starlight singer's mental health is in good shape, as expressed in their messages of love and concern for the singer.

The majority of the fan messages read, "Hope she's doing well" and "Stay strong."

Irene @reginaphalanz @crystaljo2410 It seems that she is having a bad time, I hope she feels better soon @crystaljo2410 It seems that she is having a bad time, I hope she feels better soon

그냥저냥 @saehoon_zz @crystaljo2410 Sones are cheering for her in instagram, it could mean two things, either she is depressed OR she want to take things easy that she don't have to deal everything. Hope shes okay @crystaljo2410 Sones are cheering for her in instagram, it could mean two things, either she is depressed OR she want to take things easy that she don't have to deal everything. Hope shes okay 🙏💜

Some fans think this could be about a new song, release, or album announcement, and that the lines above have something to do with that. Other fans speculate that she may intend to share a positive quote or message and that there is no need to overanalyze it.

A fan of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon revealed that the U R singer loves to tease fans about her upcoming projects via Instagram and that this could be her way of dropping easter eggs for fans to find.

ً @G0DTAEYEON taengcon is coming back stronger than ever, i feel like a military wife whose spouse just came back from war. taengcon WE’VE MISSED YOU taeyeon usually announces her projects via bbl or ig, but this is huge omgtaengcon is coming back stronger than ever, i feel like a military wife whose spouse just came back from war. taengcon WE’VE MISSED YOU taeyeon usually announces her projects via bbl or ig, but this is huge omg 😭 taengcon is coming back stronger than ever, i feel like a military wife whose spouse just came back from war. taengcon WE’VE MISSED YOU

Kubis @aespacabbage



the post can mean that she's not being responsible for everything around her, but also...



just if anyone see this, whether you are Taeyeon fans or not, let's write some love or positive words on her ig Crystal @crystaljo2410 This photo Taeyeon just uploaded is the sentence “The world goes on even without me” written over and over again, just fyi This photo Taeyeon just uploaded is the sentence “The world goes on even without me” written over and over again, just fyi https://t.co/lM1QVz11xW babe...the post can mean that she's not being responsible for everything around her, but also...just if anyone see this, whether you are Taeyeon fans or not, let's write some love or positive words on her ig twitter.com/crystaljo2410/… babe... the post can mean that she's not being responsible for everything around her, but also...just if anyone see this, whether you are Taeyeon fans or not, let's write some love or positive words on her ig twitter.com/crystaljo2410/…

In fact, this year on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2022), Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon released her third studio album INVU.

The album had 13 tracks, including the pre-release track Can’t Control Myself, the eponymous lead single and the 2021 standalone single Weekend.

The Korean dance-pop ballad album topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 21 regions and in Korea, with its lead single INVU doing well on Hanteo chart, Synnara Record, MelON, Genie, Bugs and Vibe.

It has been nine months since the release of INVU, and some fans believe that an official album or concert announcement is on the way.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon wins "The Female Solo Artist" award at 2022 Genie Music Awards

On November 8, the Genie Music Awards took place at Incheon’s Namdong Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. This was the first in-person award ceremony in three years, having previously been held online due to COVID-19.

A grand ceremony had been planned but was canceled due to the recent Itaewon human stampede tragedy, which claimed the lives of 155 people, according to official statistics cited by the media.

Some of Korea's biggest artists took home top honors at the awards, including Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, who won "The Female Solo Artist" award, and Lim Young-woong, Korea's favorite trot singer, who won "The Male Solo Artist."

More information about Taeyeon's upcoming projects or the cryptic Instagram post remains awaited.

Poll : 0 votes