"Stay strong our kid leader": Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon's Instagram story leaves fans concerned 

Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon's recent Instagram post has left her legions of fans across the world confused and concerned.
On November 9, Girls’ Generation’s leader shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, including:
- a stylish shot of herself with flowers
- a comfy shot with glasses
- a cute drawing of her pet dog Zero
- a masked shot with glasses and headphones
- a glowing sunset, a shot of herself being goofy
- a shot of a staircase, a cute heart-shaped candy
- a piece of paper with some writing scribbled in Korean.
The writing on the paper translates to:
“Even if I'm no longer here, the world goes on."
The same lines were scribbled across the entire page, leaving fans concerned about Taeyeon of Girls' Generation's mental health.
“Stay strong our kind leader”, a fan wrote on Twitter expressing their concern.
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s fans share their concern regarding the singer’s cryptic post on Instagram
Girls’ Generation’s Tayeon’s cryptic post has sparked major concern amongst fans. The lines "Even if I'm no longer here, the world goes on" are concerning for a segment of fans who are hoping that the Starlight singer's mental health is in good shape, as expressed in their messages of love and concern for the singer.
The majority of the fan messages read, "Hope she's doing well" and "Stay strong."
Some fans think this could be about a new song, release, or album announcement, and that the lines above have something to do with that. Other fans speculate that she may intend to share a positive quote or message and that there is no need to overanalyze it.
A fan of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon revealed that the U R singer loves to tease fans about her upcoming projects via Instagram and that this could be her way of dropping easter eggs for fans to find.
In fact, this year on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2022), Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon released her third studio album INVU.
The album had 13 tracks, including the pre-release track Can’t Control Myself, the eponymous lead single and the 2021 standalone single Weekend.
The Korean dance-pop ballad album topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 21 regions and in Korea, with its lead single INVU doing well on Hanteo chart, Synnara Record, MelON, Genie, Bugs and Vibe.
It has been nine months since the release of INVU, and some fans believe that an official album or concert announcement is on the way.
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon wins "The Female Solo Artist" award at 2022 Genie Music Awards
On November 8, the Genie Music Awards took place at Incheon’s Namdong Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. This was the first in-person award ceremony in three years, having previously been held online due to COVID-19.
A grand ceremony had been planned but was canceled due to the recent Itaewon human stampede tragedy, which claimed the lives of 155 people, according to official statistics cited by the media.
Some of Korea's biggest artists took home top honors at the awards, including Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, who won "The Female Solo Artist" award, and Lim Young-woong, Korea's favorite trot singer, who won "The Male Solo Artist."
More information about Taeyeon's upcoming projects or the cryptic Instagram post remains awaited.