"Stop discrediting what happened last night": Logan Paul reacts to rumours of being knocked out by Floyd Mayweather

Following the highly anticipated June 6th fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, the latter took to Instagram to respond to fans who have discredited his skills, claiming Floyd held him up before falling down, preventing a knockdown.

The boxing match between professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The two fought eight rounds, with no official winner. Fans in the US streamed the fight through Showtime PPV and Fanmio for $49.99. Thousands were there in person, with many even concerned over the outcome of the event as it started to rain.

Fans claim Logan Paul was almost knocked down

A clip from the fight surfaced on Twitter Monday morning, showing Floyd Mayweather allegedly holding Logan Paul up to prevent him from falling.

Fans were quick to call this out, claiming that Floyd held him up to allow him to fight for eight full rounds, guaranteeing him a higher payout and amount from PPV.

This is the clip in case you haven’t seen it. Don’t think he got knocked out but he definitely went limp for a sec lmao pic.twitter.com/O6apW7xHI2 — Dyladome (@dyladome) June 7, 2021

Given that the fight had no recorded winner, speculation of a "rigged" fight started to gain momentum.

Logan Paul responds to speculations

On Monday June 7th, the morning after the fight, Logan Paul posted a video of his response in his Instagram stories.

CLAP BACK: Logan Paul responds to speculation he was knocked out by Floyd Mayweather in the fight, but Floyd held him up to keep the fight going. Logan says “Shut the f*ck, stop trying to discredit what happened last night.” pic.twitter.com/gHhltAyjXV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 7, 2021

The YouTuber seemed annoyed by the rumors. He began addressing it by talking about why he appeared as if he had gone limp.

"I'm seeing this narrative where in one part of the fight, Floyd punched me and I leaned on him a little bit, and it kind of looks like I went limp. "

He continued by further explaining what occurred during those moments.

"But people are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out and caught me, and kept me up to keep the fight going to the eigth round."

Logan then angrily addressed the rumors, stating that Floyd tried to take him down, but was not able to.

"Shut the f*ck up. Like, just shut the f*ck up. Stop trying to discredit what happened last night. Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in, but never got rocked, never got blacked out, and never got knocked down, obviously. He tried to take me out and he couldn't."

Fans spammed the 26-year-old's social media with photos of him and Floyd Mayweather hugging as their fight was deemed "a joke" due to no winner being announced.

