"Stop this violation": BLACKPINK's Lisa's fans appeal to Crazy Horse Paris to take action after deep fake videos of her performance go viral online

BLACKPINK's Lisa's fans have banded together to appeal to Crazy Horse Paris' authorities and YG Entertainment to take action after deep fake videos of her performance started doing the rounds on social media.

For those unversed, the LALISA singer made a stunning debut at Crazy Horse Paris with three-day star-studded performances on September 28, 29, and 30.

Crazy Horse in Paris is one of the city's most renowned cabarets alongside Moulin Rouge and was established by businessman Alain Bernardin in 1951, with BLACKPINK's Lisa becoming the first K-pop idol to headline multiple shows at the renowned cabaret.

Unfortunately, BLACKPINK's maknae has been courting controversies ever since she headlined Crazy Horse Paris, the most recent being deep-fake videos of the LALISA singer going viral online.

BLINKs have banded together and are appealing to the authorities at Crazy Horse Paris and YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's agency, to stop this violation and take action against people who are morphing the diamond maknae's face and making fake videos of her.

BLINKs demand justice for Lisa as she became the latest victim of deep fake technology

BLACKPINK's Lisa is the latest celebrity victim who has fallen prey to the viral, deep fake pictures and videos of her Crazy Horse Paris performance. For those unversed, deep fake is when a particular celebrity's photo, video, or voice is altered using a certain technology or algorithm to replace it with another person's photo, video, or voice.

It is done in a way that makes it look and sound very real, but in reality, it is a deep fake creation. Usually, the intention is to defame a celebrity and spread malice against them on the internet. Previously, deep fake videos of BTS' V and actress Song Hye-kyo were circulated online.

However, this is the first time a K-pop idol has been targeted in this vicious way, and BLACKPINK's Lisa's fans are livid about this. Although no video or camera recording is allowed inside a Crazy Horse Paris performance, sometimes certain performances are shared on the internet.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's fans have noticed that the MONEY singer's face has been imposed on a different performer's, and that video is being circulated online to slander the diamond maknae.

The video doing the rounds is provocative and s*xy. Now, BLINKs have taken it upon themselves to notify the authorities at Crazy Horse Paris to take legal action against the ones making deep fake videos of BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Fans have pointed out that not only does it defame the Pink Venom singer but also malign Crazy Horse Paris' reputation. A few fans are reaching out to YG Entertainment, the group's management, as well.

However, since BLACKPINK members are currently in the middle of a contractual renewal with YG Entertainment, the agency has maintained a stoic silence and has not commented on the matter at the time of writing the article.

BLINKs are hoping Crazy Horse Paris' authorities take strict legal action against the ones spreading malicious, deep fake videos against BLACKPINK's Lisa and also defaming the renowned cabaret.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's photos were reportedly removed from CELINE and BVLGARI's Chinese accounts amid backlash

Previously, Korean and international media outlets reported that BLACKPINK's Lisa's pictures, videos, and reels had reportedly been removed from CELINE and BVLGARI's Chinese social media accounts.

It came after her Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Facebook and Twitter, was deleted by Chinese authorities to express their displeasure towards the Shutdown singer for headlining Crazy Horse Paris.

BLACKPINK's youngest member, Lisa, not only makes up one-fourth of arguably the biggest K-pop girl group in the world, but is also a role model for young, impressionable girls.

Chinese authorities believe that the LALISA singer's Crazy Horse performance sets a poor precedent in front of young and impressionable girls and, hence, accounts for extreme measures.

At the time of writing, YG Entertainment has not commented on any of Crazy Horse Paris-related controversies or their future course of action to tackle this issue.