Stray Kids' Felix offers apology for showing Coca-Cola, reflects on new song plans, LV runway experience, Laos visit, & more in recent Instagram live

After the international buzz he has created over the past couple of weeks, Stray Kids' Felix conducted his first Instagram live on March 17, 2024, to personally address everything that has been going on in his life. He tried to cover as many topics as he could and left fans delighted with his updates.

He shed light on his debut on the runway for Louis Vuitton and also gave fans some insight into what went on backstage. He then spoke about his visit to the country of Laos for volunteer work, his upcoming music project, his bandmate Hyunjin’s new song Hey You, Stray Kids’ upcoming fan meeting, and much more.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Felix sheds light on Louis Vuitton runway experience, new track, and more during Instagram live

Fans were over the moon when Stray Kids’ Felix went live on Instagram on March 17, 2024. As soon as the session began, he was seen drinking Coca-Cola, a brand that the K-pop community has been boycotting in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, he was seemingly unaware of the situation and was immediately informed about the same by some fans through the comments.

Expand Tweet

Upon reading the comments, Felix acknowledged his mistake and apologized for consuming the drink.

“I’d like to apologize for bringing out the Coca-Cola bottle. I do apologize for showing that on live. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. I really want to say I'm very sorry for showing that out. I didn’t want to make STAYs upset, so I want to say I'm sorry for bringing it out. I won’t do it, next time I do a mukbang live,” he said.

He then went on to speak about his Louis Vuitton experience that put him in the spotlight. He admitted that he initially felt shy at the show, noting the tall stature and facial expressions of the models. However, his nerves were eased when he received two bouquets of flowers from LV's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière in his waiting room.

He stated that he was nervous during the runway rehearsal, highlighting Squid Game star, Jung Ho-yeon's assistance and feedback. He stated that she was "really nice" and appreciated the support from all the other models.

Expand Tweet

The Stray Kids' star made a huge announcement through this live session after praising his bandmate Hyunjin’s new song, Hey You, which released just a day ago. He stated that the new track matched Hyunjin’s vibe and revealed that it was indeed written by his bandmate.

After this appreciation, he stated that he would soon be releasing his own solo song as well. He said this song was inspired by his love for anime and said:

“So the new song is, deep end and rev it up but in the middle.”

Expand Tweet

Felix, who visited Laos in February for volunteer work in collaboration with UNICEF, said he was dejected when he saw the situation in the country. He expressed his gratitude about getting a chance to visit the location personally and meet the people of Laos to learn about their lives.

"I could say that just going to Laos and helping out made me feel like this is the happiest holiday that I've had so far," he said.

Expand Tweet

Felix also spoke about Stray Kids’ upcoming fan-meeting schedule and revealed that the group has a lot of surprises in store for fans. This event will take place over three days, March 29, 30, and 31.

He also shed light on a few other topics and stated that he has been enjoying TikTok. He specifically mentioned DPR IAN's Don't Go Insane challenges. He displayed his camaraderie with his bandmates Changbin, Seungmin, and Bang Chan by mentioning them in his live as well.

At the end of this live session, fans from across the K-pop community were delighted by Felix and how genuine he is. They are now eager to see what he brings to the table with his future projects.