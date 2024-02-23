"Such relationship goals": Fans swoon over pictures of SNSD's Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho from the couple's Sydney Zoo date

On February 22, 2024, singer-actress Sooyoung and her longtime partner Jung Kyung-ho were spotted together on a date at the Sydney Zoo. Social media users were thrilled to see the pictures of them at the zoo as the images went viral online. Previously, SNSD's Sooyoung and Kyung-ho were spotted on dates for dining out and shopping with other celebrity pair Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon.

For the unversed, Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho first publicly acknowledged their relationship in January 2014, though it had begun in 2013. The two have been together and supported one another for over ten years, and fans can't get enough of their relationship.

Fans of the duo can't help but get excited when they see them together in public, earning them a spot among the most popular celebrity couples in Korean entertainment. As soon as the latest image of the pair went viral online, it left fans swooning over the pair and hailing them as "relationship goals."

"The Korean version of Zendaya and Tom": Fans cheer to see Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho spending time together

The idol-turned-actress Sooyoung and Hospital Playlist actor Jung Kyung-ho were seen having a nice time at the Sydney Zoo on February 22, 2024, wearing casual shirts and shorts. The images went viral on X as fans swooned over the "cutest couple" from the Korean entertainment industry.

The SNSD idol and Kyung-ho have shared many sweet moments with internet users over the years, whether through dates, pictures, or other means. They quickly rose to the top of the list of beloved celebrity couples among fans.

In June 2023, the couple was even photographed at the Bruno Mars concert when Kyung-ho was seen clicking pictures of his longtime girlfriend. Fans loved seeing him right by her side as she had a wonderful time and expressed her "fangirl" side at the concert.

In the past, Sooyoung had shared in an interview for the show Thursday Night how much Jung Kyung-ho enjoyed her latest drama, Not Others, jokingly implying that he cared more about the viewership ratings than she did. Fans have been asking them about their marriage plans for years now, and in response, the singer-actress revealed that they will let their fans know when they finally decide to tie the knot.

Hence, images of the couple spending quality time with one another in a concert or at a Sydney Zoo have become a source of happiness for their admirers. Fans went to X and expressed their excitement to see the latest images of the couple. Here's how the internet reacted to the pair on X:

Choi Soo-young, often known as Sooyoung, is a member of Girls' Generation, aka SNSD, an iconic K-pop group that debuted in 2007. The singer-actress departed from SM Entertainment in October 2017, but she remained a part of Girls' Generation.

The artist, one of the best-selling musicians in Korea, is well-known to the public and draws recognition for both her acting and musical prowess. In 2018, she released her debut solo single, Winter Breath. Currently, she was seen as the main lead in the 2023 K-drama Not Others and has worked in dramas such as Move To Heaven and My Spring Days, among others.

Meanwhile, actor Jung Kyung-ho is famous for his dramas Hospital Playlist seasons 1 and 2, Prison Playbook, and Crash Course in Romance, among others.

