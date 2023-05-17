"That rainbow hair was a sign all along": 6ix9ine boyfriend Twitter video claim leaves internet in disbelief, sparks wild memefest

6ix9ine unexpectedly found himself trending on Twitter today. Several netizens created hilarious memes after an alleged explicit tape starring the rapper with another man made its way online. Internet users have since been left questioning the musician’s s*xuality. However, Twitter has done its best to debunk the gay rumours which have flooded the internet.

Speculation about Tekashi 6ix9ine’s s*xuality took over Twitter after a supposed picture of him kissing another man went viral across the internet. The identity of the person who was alongside the musician was not revealed. It seemed like what was happening between the two was cordial. A quote that read “6ix9ine is gay” floated across the internet alongside the picture which left the internet in a frenzy.

. @D1CKBICYCLE wait- 6ix9ine came out and has a boyfriend now? wait- 6ix9ine came out and has a boyfriend now? https://t.co/15H5vLQm80

The same picture was posted by another internet user with the caption:

“6ix9ine, revealed in a recent interview that he has been obsessed with ‘to the boy who saved my life’ by Noah Vela. I’m happy to announce that I’m coming out as gay and have a boyfriend. Noah’s song really touched by soul and made me feel okay to come out of the closet.”

A NSFW video of the rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with another man has also reportedly been circulating across the internet. Several netizens were convinced that the rapper was coming out of the closet. A social media outlet also claimed that the musician has been in an explicit video in the past under the name of Apache blu. However, the two videos were not found at the time of writing this article.

Netizens react to viral 6ix9ine gay claim

Internet users flooded the internet with hilarious memes after the aforementioned content went viral online. Many claimed that the rapper was hinting about his s*xuality in the past by opting to have rainbow-coloured dreads. Despite Twitter debunking the gay claims repeatedly under several posts, netizens continued to believe the latest claims. A few hilarious reactions to the rumour read:

Brooklyn @BrooklynBoyB Black twitter after finding out why 6ix9ine is trending… Black twitter after finding out why 6ix9ine is trending… https://t.co/508MCGc9rH

Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44 Everyone when they click to see why 6ix9ine is trending on Twitter: Everyone when they click to see why 6ix9ine is trending on Twitter: https://t.co/6MeoHpn90L

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Me seeing why 6ix9ine is Trending Me seeing why 6ix9ine is Trending https://t.co/MjHL1e7nMv

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Lil Nas X seeing that 6ix9ine is gay Lil Nas X seeing that 6ix9ine is gay https://t.co/3SNEOzXV8M

juju 💰 @ayeejuju 6ix9ine WAS GAY THIS WHOLE TIME ?? 6ix9ine WAS GAY THIS WHOLE TIME ?? https://t.co/iC46qUhl7K

harper 🪷 FLOP ERA @djarinbegins what do you mean 6ix9ine is gay and has a boyfriend?

what do you mean 6ix9ine is gay and has a boyfriend?https://t.co/vrtmtbAkKA

FamousNash @FamousNash me finding out why 6ix9ine is trending me finding out why 6ix9ine is trending https://t.co/CVlb4rbtHL

Josh @Josh001J I mean for 6ix9ine, wasn't it obvious?, I mean for 6ix9ine, wasn't it obvious?, 😂 https://t.co/7kfX2RNZ5e

sqøøf @vsqoof “6ix9ine was gay the whole time??”



6ix9ine’s hair the whole time: “6ix9ine was gay the whole time??”6ix9ine’s hair the whole time: https://t.co/Uke2tkN2Nf

At the time of writing this article, the YAYA singer had not publicly addressed rumours of him being gay.

Tekashi 6ix9ine gay claim debunked

Twitter included a disclaimer under several tweets which showcased the picture of the rapper kissing another man. In one of them, the social networking site announced:

“No evidence of 6ix9ine/Tekashi69 coming out as gay or having a boyfriend has been found.”

Another Twitter disclaimer read that the viral picture was taken from the rapper's music video Y AHORA which he recorded with Grupo Firme. This does not confirm that the rapper is gay.

Twitter fact checks gay claim (Image via Twitter)

A celebrity news outlet also claimed that it was not the rapper in the viral explicit clip. They claimed that a lookalike was present in the viral video.

This is not the first time 6ix9ine has dealt with rumours of him being gay. He has addressed the same in the past as well. In 2017, he wrote under an Instagram post- “People think I’m gay. I think I’m cool. I can count to 10 with my eyes closed.”

With no official confirmation from the rapper himself, one cannot assume that he is gay.

The musician recently made headlines after a video of him being attacked in a South Florida gym went viral. Following the altercation, the 26-year-old musician had to be hospitalized for sustaining several injuries on his jaw, ribs and back including a swelling on his face. He has kept mum since the attack.

