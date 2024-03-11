"That's so disgusting": MOAs outraged as a fan asks TXT's Soobin to pull his T-shirt collar wider, making the idol uncomfortable during livestream

On March 9, 2024, TXT member Soobin came live on Weverse to interact with his fans (MOA). During the livestream, the artist was seen reading comments left by his fans and responding to them as usual. However, one remark by a fan made Soobin uncomfortable, which outraged MOAs.

That fan implied in the comment that Soobin should reveal his collarbone area or neckline by pulling the collar of his T-shirt wider. Soobin was so uncomfortable that he reached for his collar to cover his neck as soon as he finished reading it. This infuriated his fanbase as they expressed their outrage against that fan for being inappropriate. One X user (@choibeomjunnie) wrote on X:

"You ppl have to shut up 'cuz that's so disgusting"

"Shame on you": Fans enraged to see Soobin uncomfortable from the inappropriate remark

Meanwhile, during the Weverse livestream on March 9, 2024, Soobin was seen happily engaging in conversation with MOA about their upcoming album and more. He even showed images of his pet hedgehog Odi to his fans via Weverse.

The idol was put in an embarrassing and uncomfortable situation on March 9 during his Weverse broadcast. Soobin read aloud an offensive remark from a fan asking him to "open the neckline" of his shirt.

"you’re telling me to open the neckline of my shirt wider? [grabs shirt shut] how can you say something like that…" (as read by Soobin)

TXT (Tomorrow x Together) is expected to return with a new album after much anticipation. The release date of Minisode 3: Tomorrow was revealed by the Billboard 200 pioneer K-pop group during the group's fifth anniversary.

On March 4, 2024, in the anniversary video, the TXT leader made a brief statement in which he thanked their fans for their support and wished them ten or fifty more years of success in the K-pop industry. Fans speculated earlier that their upcoming album Minisode 3: Tomorrow will speak on the themes of hope.

In his most recent livestream, the musician discussed the impending record and urged his followers to provide their full support to their next endeavor. But after hearing one unsuitable comment, the celebrity was seen "clutching his pearls," which obviously made it more difficult for his fans to see him in an awkward situation. Here's how fans reacted to the outrageous comment online:

On October 26, 2020, the first segment of Minisode 1: Blue Hour was released. The heartbreaking story of a youngster whose world flipped into a spiral due to an abrupt change in his friendship with his friends was chronicled in tracks like We Lost The Summer, Way Home, Ghosting, and more.

Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, the second CD in the series, had a more gritty sound than its predecessor. In the compact album, TXT recounts the protagonist's first breakup experience. The songs such as Good Boy Gone Bad, Trust Fund Baby, Opening Sequence, and more, include a potent mixture of feelings, including grief, rage, denial, and loss.

On October 13, 2023, TXT released their latest studio album The Name Chapter: Freefall, which included collaborations with the Jonas Brothers and Brazilian singer Anitta. In South Korea, it sold nearly 2.4 million copies in its first week of release; in Japan, it sold 225,000 copies, and in Weverse, an additional 215,000 copies were sold.

On the Japanese Oricon Albums list, the South Korean Circle Album Chart, and the Billboard Japan Hot Albums list, the album debuted at No.1.