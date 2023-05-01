"That was terrible": Marybeth Byrd's rendition of 'Dancing Queen' leaves American Idol fans disappointed

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It featured the Top 12 contestants participating in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night of the competition and delivering iconic performances. While some impressed viewers and the judges, others fell short of doing the same.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Marybeth Byrd took to the stage to perform her rendition of Dancing Queen by ABBA. While the judges liked her performance, fans were left unimpressed. One tweeted:

The hit ABC competition has been on the air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Many contestants who have made their debut on stage have gone on to become extremely successful artists, garnering a massive fan base.

Season 21 has been no different as it has seen many contestants deliver iconic performances in front of the iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Marybeth performs to enter Top 10 on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 12 contestants competing against each other to deliver some of their best performances. They hope to secure votes from viewers and their fans to make it to the Top 10 of the competition. While some managed to be successful, others failed to deliver their best and had room for improvement.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, reads:

"Season eight runner-up and bestselling artist Adam Lambert mentors the Top 12 contestants for another night of unforgettable live performances as America decides who will make the Top 10."

Marybeth Byrd wanted to put her best foot forward to make the Top 10. Ahead of her performance, the contestant recalled that her mother would play the Mamma Mia soundtrack in the car. She received tips from the guest mentor for the episode, Adam Lambert, who was crowned the season 8 runner-up and is one of the most successful American Idol alumni with a massive fanbase.

The mentor gave her tips about being confident on the stage. Marybeth noted that she was constantly overthinking and wanted to challenge herself and prove her mettle this time. She performed Dancing Queen by ABBA and was received with applause from the judges and the audience.

Each of the American Idol judges then gave their feedback. Luke Bryan said:

“I love how you made that you. You didn’t overdo anything."

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie noted that Marybeth "delivered the goods." Katy Perry, for her part, said:

“You’re really glam now! You landed that song like a real queen.”

Receiving such good feedback from the judges, only time will tell if Marybeth makes it forward.

Fans left unimpressed with Marybeth's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about Maryeth's performance. They weren't impressed with her rendition of ABBA's Dancing Queen. Check out what they have to say.

IMBackbeotchs @lsaylor883 Sorry Marybeth that was not good. The judges are not helping her either. #AmericanIdol Sorry Marybeth that was not good. The judges are not helping her either. #AmericanIdol

Seán @sean637

#AmericanIdol I liked MaryBeth in the beginning but she just seemed coast through this competition I liked MaryBeth in the beginning but she just seemed coast through this competition #AmericanIdol

A few fans pointed out Marybeth's song choice and felt she didn't do justice to the same. Check it out.

🍿Kryptic🍿 @HeyItsKryptic Dancing Queen probably the worst Abba song you could choose. Not the worst performance, but still lacking something... judges continue to say "great job. You made it your own, great work"....very contructive! #AmericanIdol Dancing Queen probably the worst Abba song you could choose. Not the worst performance, but still lacking something... judges continue to say "great job. You made it your own, great work"....very contructive! #AmericanIdol

Amyjones16 @amysuelouwho Judges are too nice , that dancing queen was terrible #AmericanIdol Judges are too nice , that dancing queen was terrible #AmericanIdol

Unknown @words_frm_pele I am so tired of these judges being cheerleaders and not honest judges bc there’s no way this version of dancing queen was as good as they made it seem 🤡 #AmericanIdol I am so tired of these judges being cheerleaders and not honest judges bc there’s no way this version of dancing queen was as good as they made it seem 🤡 #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this time around. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will be given tougher challenges to perfect, testing their musicality and potential. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

