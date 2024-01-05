"The biggest global ambassadors": Fans joyous as 5 of BTS' members get mentioned in Fashionista's 28 Most Memorable Fashion Ad Campaigns of 2023 list

Five of BTS' members have landed spots in the 28 Most Memorable Fashion Ad Campaigns of 2023 list by Fashionista, a popular fashion website owned and operated by Breaking Media. The fashion news and trends website annually updates fashion enthusiasts all around the world on the year's worth of indelible campaigns and the faces leading the same.

The turn-of-the-year roster is full of celebrities from different walks, including professional models, musicians, and actors. The latest list was rolled out on December 28, 2023, and included BTS members RM, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook for their individual collaborations with leading fashion houses in 2023.

RM was selected for his collaboration with Bottega Veneta, j-hope for Louis Vuitton, Jimin x Tiffany & Co., V for Cartier, and Jungkook for Calvin Klein. ARMYs (BTS fans) would be aware of the amount of times items got sold out, official websites crashed, and the members featured on elite magazine covers, breaking the internet, owing to their impact on these houses.

Seeing them on the list, fans are elated as one calls them:

Fans claim BTS is "making history" not only in music but also in the fashion industry

It is imperative for fashion labels to pick campaign propagators who not only embody the campaign's ideals but also bring their unique blend to the table. The world of K-pop too has joined such fashion houses and led to massive successes, BTS being one of the leading names to do so.

RM was chosen as the face of Bottega Veneta on March 30, 2023, becoming the first and only celebrity to be bestowed this coveted title by the Italian luxury house. His impact on the house can be determined from how he was gifted the label's famous Andiamo bag and all bags were sold out not long after.

Jimin was appointed as Tiffany & Co.'s House Ambassador pretty early on in 2023 and was chosen as the face of the 'This Is Tiffany' campaign not long after, largely impacting jewelry sales.

Similarly, V showed off his influence by selling out Cartier's iconic Panther Necklace along with several other pieces he modeled for, on his very first day as the French jewelry brand's new brand ambassador.

Jungkook, who was made the Global Ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Cavin Klein Underwear, also made several headlines for not only selling out the apparel brand's items he modeled for but also for having saved Calvin Klein from the brink of bankruptcy. They showcased his ads in 150 cities worldwide, while his filming clips for the brand went viral.

As for BTS' j-hope, he was announced as Louis Vuitton's House Ambassador on February 24, 2023. A few months later, when he was already enlisted in the military, the luxe brand dropped his campaign videos and photos with the stylish Keepall bag. His display of graceful, professional-tier modeling earned him praise worldwide.

Seeing how these five members of the Dynamite group created splashes in their individual brand campaigns, it is only natural they are selected for Fashionista's 28 Most Memorable Fashion Ad Campaigns of 2023 list, alongside names like Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Brian Cox, and others.

Meanwhile, these five BTS members, along with the others, are currently enlisted in the South Korean military. While RM and V enlisted together on December 11, 2023, Jimin and Jungkook were the final members to enroll on December 12. These final enlistees are expected to be discharged in 2025.