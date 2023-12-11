"The way he slung that mic": Charleston White gets jumped on stage in viral video, sparks hilarious reactions online

Charleston White made his way into the headlines after he was involved in an altercation with an audience member during his show in Crockett, Texas, on Saturday, December 9, 2023. As Charleston White was booked for a Christmas-themed event, he started talking to the audience about the validity of the NBA finals, where the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat.

However, Charleston White’s comments didn't sit well with two Lakers fans as they interrupted the comedian in between. As the altercation heated, several audience members recorded the video and shared it on social media. In the clip, Charleston White can be heard saying:

“I don’t give a damn about getting booed, n***a. I already got paid.”

A man then stood up near the stage and showed Charleston White that he was wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. However, the audience member was again interrupted by the comedian as he claimed that the audience “paid” to see him. Things became intense after Charleston White threw a flower vase at the audience member.

The person from the audience then got infuriated and made his way on the stage, while people kept stopping the two.

In the clip, Charleston White can also be seen swinging his mic at the Lakers fan. In retaliation, the audience member also made his way to the comedian, before the security tried to tackle the two.

Expand Tweet

However, as the clip made its way on social media, it quickly went viral, and many netizens poured in hilarious reactions. One social media user also said:

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/ Instagram)

"Deserved it": Netizens share hilarious reactions as Charleston White’s altercation video goes viral

The video where Charleston White is seen in an alleged fight with an NBA fan and audience member has taken the internet by storm. The fighting video shared by a user, @SaycheeseDGTL, on Twitter, garnered nine million views in just one day.

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the altercation video as the comedian threw a flower pot at the audience member. (Image via Twitter)

After the video went viral, White also explained to Adin Ross in a video how the two audience members were actually uncle and nephew. He also stated that he did not get hurt during the brawl, as many had claimed that he got up with “knots and lumps” due to the altercation.

Meanwhile, the other two people involved in the altercation have not spoken up about the fiasco.