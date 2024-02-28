“There were many times when my heart felt full”: IU dishes on working with BTS V & director Uhm Tae-hwa on 'Love wins all' set in latest interview

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS made headlines as he was mentioned by IU during her latest interview. On February 28, 2024, Marie Claire released a digital interview with South Korean singer-actress Lee Ji-eun aka IU. During her interview, the soloist talked about her latest album release and her experience while filming for the pre-released track Love wins all starring Taehyung.

IU revealed that BTS V and director Um Tae-hwa provided her with a lot of assistance and motivation as she was working on the pre-released song Love wins all. She added that her heart was filled with emotion several of the times she worked with them. She then collected her thoughts and told herself to persevere despite feeling ill or experiencing pain. The singer said,

"While working on the pre-released song, “Love wins all”, I received a lot of help from director Um Tae-hwa and BTS V. While working with them there were many times when my heart felt full with emotion. So I gathered my senses and said to myself that even if I fall sick or it hurts, I can’t (afford to) fall sick now and tried my best to hang in there, so that I wouldn’t regret it later"

Expand Tweet

"His great love makes him do all kinds of miracles": Fans lavish praise on BTS V for being there for IU

Love wins all is a pre-released track from IU's new mini-album The Winning which was released on February 20, 2024. The track starred BTS' Kim Taehyung as the main lead of the music video where he stunned viewers with the captivating display of his acting prowess. During the Marie Claire interview released on February 28, 2024, IU recounted her experience of filming Love wins all.

The behind-the-scenes video of the filming process was eventually made available on the artists' individual YouTube accounts via HYBE and Edam Entertainment. The heartwarming camaraderie between IU and BTS V was captured in the video as they helped one another out on the challenging stage.

Both performers had to run for more than seven hours during the portions in the music video, which was recorded in the bitterly cold month of December 2023 in South Korea. IU and Taheyung did their best to finish the shoot despite the below-freezing weather and their lack of warm clothing.

The LILAC singer revealed in her YouTube video that due to the weather, she caught a cold on sets but continued filming. Fans flooded X as they praised BTS V for being there for the Holssi singer-songwriter when she needed support and still proceeded with the filming despite her health issues.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The song video, which was released on January 24, 2024, depicts Taehyung and the Holssi singer escaping an inexorable force as they explore the concept that love has the power to transcend all borders.

As they realize they will not be living long, the couple grabs a camera and records their last moments together. Getting dressed up for a wedding and pretending to snap pictures in an old, broken-down photo booth was one of those. The video illustrates through metaphor how happiness may be achieved even in the tough times of a strong relationship.

Taehyung and the Holssi singer pretend like a married couple, complete with singing and dancing, despite being pursued by an extraterrestrial cube that appears to identify and eliminate people. They are seen communicating with one another in the Love wins all video using sign language made the conclusion much more intense.

The Winning includes five tracks such as Holssi, Shh.., Shopper, Love wins all, and Stan U, and features artists like BTS' Taehyung, DPR IAN, and Hyein of NewJeans, among others.