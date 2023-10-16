“These are my kings”: Fans lavish praise as all 7 BTS members earn their biggest streaming year on Spotify in 2023 as soloist

On October 16, 2023, BTS made headlines for being the only K-pop group ever to have all its members have the biggest solo debut on Spotify in 2023. All seven members, Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka V, and Jeon Jungkook have a cumulative seven billion streams on Spotify.

Jimin has 1.76 billion Spotify streams, while Namjoon has over 528 million Spotify streams with just eight solo tracks. J-Hope has amassed over 1.1 billion Spotify streams, while SUGA stands with over 1 billion Spotify streams. Meanwhile, V has amassed over 815 million Spotify streams with his debut solo album, LAYOVER, which he released on September 8, 2023.

Furthermore, Jungkook has surpassed 1.9 billion streams on Spotify with his pre-released single SEVEN and 3D (incl. all versions) from his upcoming album GOLDEN, which will be released on November 3, 2023. Finally, Jin stands at 325 million Spotify streams with just one track, The Astronaut, released on October 28, 2022.

A BTS ARMY, @AimeeEstrellaa, expressed their joy by commenting on the post of @Pk_bts_land and wrote, "These are my kings."

Expand Tweet

Fans hail BTS members as "Kings of the world" over their massive success despite being on a hiatus as a group

Namjoon has accumulated over 520 million (520,662,539) Spotify streams with just ten of his featured tracks. This brings his total to approximately 1.04 billion streams on Spotify. His solo tracks like Wild Flower (ft. Younjee), Seoul (prod. HONNE), and moonchild are the leading songs.

Jimin has 1.76 billion Spotify streams, which includes over 1.36 billion streams (1,369,054,480) for his solo songs and 398 million (398,264,591) Spotify streams for featured songs like VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS), With You, Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long).

The septet's fans worldwide commented on the X (formerly Twitter) post of @Pk_bts_land and expressed their happiness over the achievements of their favorite K-pop group and global phenomenon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The globally popular boy group from HYBE is on a brief break from group activities—as three of its members are serving in the military currently, and the rest are on their solo endeavors. But the boys have set an unprecedented record for achieving this feat in the history of Spotify and the K-pop industry.

It is important to note that Jin, aka Kim Seokjin's debut solo album, is yet to be released since the singer had to enlist in the military on December 13, 2022.

Furthermore, the Dynamite famed boy group, nominated five times for the Grammy Awards, has also won the biggest award in 2023, The Fact Music Awards, despite being on pause from group activities till 2025. The members are expected to come back by the end of 2025 and resume their activities as a group again.

In other news, Park Jimin is set to release his documentary film, Jimin's Production Diary, on October 23, 2023, which will let fans have a glimpse of the artist's entire journey of creating his debut solo masterpiece, FACE.

Furthermore, TOO MUCH by The Kid LAROI, in which Jungkook has featured, is slated for a global premiere on October 20, 2023. On the same day (Eastern Time), Jungkook will release his third pre-release track from his upcoming album GOLDEN. On November 3, 2023, his solo album will be released worldwide.