"They'd better upgrade those charges": Susan Lorincz's mugshot leaves netizens elated following Ajike AJ Owens' fatal shooting 

After several protests for the justice of Ajike AJ Owens' fatal shooting, the police successfully arrested the shooter, Susan Lorincz, on June 6, 2023. The 58-year-old woman was taken into custody and accused of owning a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and assault.

As per the reports, the entire fiasco took place on June 2, 2023, when Ajike AJ Owens headed over to Susan Lorincz’s house to collect her son’s iPad.

Just then, a heated argument between the two women resulted in Susan shooting Owens. While the social media users earlier accused the police and the authorities of not arresting Owens’ killer, the demand for more charges started erupting as soon as a few mugshots of Susan Lorincz made their way on social media.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



She is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault Susan Lorincz, a white woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens, a Black mother of 4, has been arrestedShe is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault cbsnews.com/news/woman-sho… Susan Lorincz, a white woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens, a Black mother of 4, has been arrested She is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault cbsnews.com/news/woman-sho… https://t.co/b1Q1ioWqM3

In a few videos, Susan can also be seen getting arrested and walking handcuffed by a few officers. As a series of trials lies in front of the shooter, Susan also continues to face the heat of social media users after her mugshot went viral on social media. One netizen also commented and said:

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

As per the authorities, Susan has been arrested and is currently in the Marion County Jail.

Social media users react to Susan Lorincz’s mugshots as she gets arrested in the killing of Ajike AJ Owens

As the authorities arrested Susan Lorincz in connection with the killing of Ajike AJ Owens. The incident, which took place on June 2, 2023, has not only sent shockwaves through the community but also left many searching for answers and seeking justice for the victim.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Susan Lorincz has been arrested and charged with the killing of Ajike "Aj" Owens Susan Lorincz has been arrested and charged with the killing of Ajike "Aj" Owens https://t.co/W1P8irJvMD

People are outraged on social media as Susan Lorincz's mugshots are made public, and the internet is flooded with a wave of reactions as people grapple with the chilling details of the crime. With many social media users demanding stricter charges, others are bashing Susan for committing the heinous crime, and that too in front of Owen’s kids, as reported by Sheriff Woods.

A plethora of comments poured in as a Twitter user, @Phil_Lewis_, shared the mugshot with some details.

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as mugshot of Susan, the woman who killed Owens goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

According to authorities, Susan Lorincz has claimed that her anger stemmed from children frequently playing in the field near her home. Official records reveal that Lorincz has contacted 911 multiple times since 2021 regarding incidents involving herself and Ajike AJ Owens.

Moreover, in February 2022 and April 2023, Lorincz called 911 to complain about Owens' dog on her property, and months later, she reported Owens tampering with her mailbox.

Poll : 0 votes